Kathy Ottersten, veteran of ‘Stop the Church’ protest, remembered at NYC AIDS Memorial

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Community members joined together at the New York City AIDS Memorial on June 13 to remember the life of Kathy Ottersten, an out trans ACT UP veteran who died in January.

Kathy participated in the historic Stop the Church demonstration at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in December of 1989 when thousands of activists with ACT UP and Women’s Health Action Mobilization (WHAM!) disrupted Mass in a dramatic protest against the church’s regressive policies on safe sex, LGBTQ rights, abortion, and other issues during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis. Activists chained themselves to the pews, tossed condoms, and dropped to the ground, leading to arrests.

Ottersten was part of a group of six individuals who were convicted of disrupting a religious service, along with Ann Northrop, who is currently a co-host of Gay USA; Charles King, who is now the CEO of Housing Works; Rod Sorge; Michael Wiggins; and Sharon Tramutola.

Beloved by all, Ottersten developed a reputation for standing upfor others — even while enduring transphobia.

The event was co-organized by Jay Blotcher and Alexis Danzig, who both delivered remarks. Other speakers included King, Northrop, Sarah Schulman, Jacob Kellman, Hannah Gold, Lauren Ottersten (Kathy’s sister), and Ava Martinsen.

The memorial service also included music by Pete Sturman and Garrin Benfield and a drag lip sync performance by Milk.