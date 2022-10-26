Jordan Daniels, Thank You For Coming Out

In the latest episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Jordan Daniels (he/him).

Jordan identifies as a Fat Queer Afro-Jew writer, photographer, and podcaster who focuses on Queer experiences, anti-racism, belonging for Jews of Color, and Fat activism. Jordan believes in collective liberation and is striving to find pathways to it that explore joy.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.