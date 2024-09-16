Jodie Foster leads LGBTQ award winners at 76th Emmy Awards

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Jodie Foster, Richard Gadd, and other LGBTQ stars were recognized for their standout performances and filmmaking work at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

Foster entered the night with one of the most decorated careers in film, having accumulated multiple Academy Awards, BAFTA awards, and Golden Globes awards — but the out lesbian actress had yet to score her first Emmy award. Foster won the prize for best lead actress in a limited series for her role as police chief Liz Danvers in “True Detective: Night Country,” which had 19 nominations.

When Foster was declared the Emmy winner, she leaned over and kissed her wife, Alexandra Hedison, and later acknowledged her while delivering her acceptance speech. Foster used the speech to thank individuals associated with the series and the indigenous people of northern Alaska, where the series was set.

“They just told their stories, and they allowed us to listen, and that was a blessing,” she said. “It was love, love, love, and when you feel that, something amazing happens. It’s deep and wonderful and it’s older than this place in this time.”

Foster’s first Emmy award comes less than a year after she was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Netflix’s “Nyad.”

Meanwhile, Gadd, an out bi Scottish actor, had a career night thanks to “Baby Reinder,” a TV miniseries based on his autobiographical one-man show. The show led to three Primetime Emmy awards: outstanding limited or anthology series, outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, and outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie.

Others were also recognized for their off-screen work. Out gay writer, director, and producer Greg Berlanti was the recipient of the governor’s award, which is bestowed to individuals who have delivered a “profound, transformational, and long-lasting contribution” to television. Berlanti is married to former MLS player Robbie Rogers.

Berlanti, emphasizing his own personal journey, reflected on his youth and recalled sitting around the only color TV in the household as he sought to immerse himself in the world of television.

“There [weren’t] a lot of gay characters on television back then, and I was a closeted gay kid, and it’s hard to describe how lonely that was at the time,” Berlanti explained. “There was no Internet to connect with other queer kids, no LGBTQ+ advocacy groups in schools. Back then, the only way to tell if another kid might be gay was if he also watched Dynasty, Dallas and could name all four of the Golden Girls.”

Producer and host Alan Cumming, who owns the Manhattan queer bar Club Cumming, won an award for outstanding host for a reality or reality competition show for hosting “The Traitors,” which also scored a victory for outstanding reality competition.

Out gay songwriter Benj Pasek, meanwhile, reached EGOT status — meaning he has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — after winning an Emmy for best original song thanks to “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It,” which played on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

Award winners were not the only ones representing the LGBTQ community at this year’s ceremony. Out trans actress Laverne Cox was on hand to interview individuals for E!, while out gay “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy served as the host of the awards alongside his father, Eugene Levy.

Out trans actress Nava Mau, who was nominated for her role on “Baby Reindeer,” did not win an Emmy but nonetheless made history by becoming the first out trans person to be nominated in the category of best supporting actress in a limited series. Mau shared a heartfelt moment with Cox, who in 2014 became the first out trans individual to be nominated for an Emmy following her performance on “Orange Is the New Black.”

“I’m so proud of you,” Cox told Mau, wiping away tears. “This show is so incredible and the work that you do is so amazing. Ten years ago, I became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an acting Emmy, and 10 years later, I’m not the last. You’re the fourth (person), and the first in this category. How special is that for you to be making history and to be part of such an amazing project?”