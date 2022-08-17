Jelle Zijlstra, Thank You For Coming Out

In our most recent episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Jelle Zijlstra (he/him).

Jelle is a Dutch, Jewish, queer activist, working for Greenpeace as a community organizer. In another life he used to be a theater director and actor, which he sometimes still does for fun. His Jewish and queer identities are deeply intertwined with his work as both an activist and an artist.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.

