In My Mind Conference to bring attention to mental health among LGBTQ people of color

The In My Mind Conference will be held at The New School.

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The In My Mind Conference, an annual gathering that addresses mental health issues pertaining to LGBTQ Black people, people of color, asylum seekers, and refugees, is hosting an awards ceremony on Oct 9 and a series of programs at the conference on Oct. 11 and 12 at The New School.

The events will kick off on Oct. 9 with the awards ceremony, which will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. followed by the program and awards ceremony at 7 p.m. This year’s honorees are CEO Charles King of Housing Works; Lissette Marrero of Voces Latinas; Shane Hull of Tull Psychotherapy; Elton Naswood of the 2SLGBTQIA+ Center for Equity; and Harmonica Sunbeam.

The awards ceremony will take place at Dumbo Loft at 155 Water St. in Brooklyn on Oct. 9. There are some free options for attendance, but those who make a $125 donation/contribution will receive complimentary admission to the conference.

The conference will be located at The New School and is slated to take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. To conclude the conference, there will be a march and a rally at union square at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

This year’s conference is entitled “Moving to Thriving and Belonging” and the theme is “Migrant Communities’ Healing Journeys.”

“The planning team’s collective efforts for this one-and-a-half-day conference will focus on LGBTQIA+ Black and People of Color migrants, asylum seekers and refugees’ experiences, and reasons for leaving their countries of origin — for some, trauma, mental health challenges, and even violence, but somehow finding hope, strength, support, and community throughout their journey,” the conference’s website explains. “The collective strengths and wisdom from clinicians, consumers, academics, and advocates will examine the many aspects of overcoming and creating.”

The conference itself has different pricking options ranging from $200 for government agencies to no cost for certain groups, including CUNY and New School students and people with disabilities and caregivers.

The guest speakers at the conference will be Tsion Gurmu, an Ethiopian American attorney who serves as the legal director for Black Alliance for Just Immigration who specializes in gender and sexuality; Carlos Toh Zwakhala Idibouo, who hails from Ivory Coast and is an LGBTQ activist focusing on mental health, diversity, inclusion and accessibility, gender equality, and other areas; and Yasir Ali Khan, who is from Pakistan but seeking asylum in Canada and works as a peer support services coordinator with Casey House Canada, a Toronto-based mental health organization.