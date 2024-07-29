Hundreds raise money for Callen-Lorde at Hamptons Tea Dance

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Hundreds of people flocked to the Hamptons on a recent weekend for a tea dance fundraiser benefitting Callen-Lorde Community Health Center.

The July 13 event at Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill drew celebrities ranging from Andy Cohen to John Cameron Mitchell — who served as co-DJ alongside Amber Martin — as Callen-Lorde hauled in $315,000 to support the health center in its work to provide sensitive, quality care and services for LGBTQ New Yorkers.

The tea dance event, which has also been held in previous years, took place under a tent with a large disco ball alongside food and cocktails. The family-friendly event also featured a reading from author Bill Shea, who showcased his children’s book, “A Grandpa Joe Day!”

“What a beautiful way to celebrate the joy and resilience of our community — and raise funds to make healthcare more accessible to LGBTQ+ New Yorkers,” Mitchell said in a written statement.

Martin, who is a Callen-Lorde patient, said, “Spinning my favorite songs in vinyl as a profession is an unbelievable dream come true. I do it out of the sheer love of getting my all-time favorite music loud and clear on a big PA system, and more importantly, getting people hoppin’ and boppin’ with me on the dance floor in support of Callen-Lorde’s work.”

Among others in attendance included fashion designer Zaldy Goco, broadway and film producer Jayne Baron Sherman, and entrepreneur Joey Wölffer.

The event space was also decorated with a 50-foot portion of Gilbert Baker’s long Pride Flag from Stonewall 25 in 1994.

See some photos below: