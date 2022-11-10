Honorees bring energy to 2022 Impact Awards, presented by VillageCareMAX

Dozens of LGBTQ individuals and allies who have delivered positive change to the queer community were honored at Russo’s on the Bay in Queens on November 9 at the seventh annual Gay City News Impact Awards, presented by VillageCareMAX.

There was much anticipation for this year’s event after back-to-back years of hybrid and virtual ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year marked the first time since 2019 that it was held in the usual full, in-person format — and it did not disappoint.

Honorees stepped into the spotlight and onto the stage at Russo’s on the Bay, where hundreds of attendees cheered with excitement as each award winner made their way down the red carpet — to the tune of their own songs — and accepted their awards.

Honorees received personal introductions as they approached the stage, giving the audience an opportunity to learn more about their accomplishments and contributions to the community. Further details about all of the honorees and their backgrounds will be available in the November 17 edition of Gay City News.

VillageCareMAX graciously supported the 2022 Gay City News Impact Awards as the presenting partner.

The event was also sponsored by TD Bank, Breed Evolution Corp., Apicha Community Health Center, East Midtown Partnership, Village Apothecary, and Ms. Jessie’s.

The evening featured three special breakout awards. Gay City News founding editor Paul Schindler was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by VillageCareMAX and presented by Emma DeVito, the president and CEO of VillageCareMAX. Schindler retired as editor-in-chief of Gay City News at the end of 2020 — and he made it a point in his acceptance speech to express dismay over the homophobia and transphobia that has surged across the country in recent years. Between the legislative attacks on trans youth and the rhetoric branding gay people as “groomers,” he said such rhetoric is reminiscent of Anita Bryant’s homophobic “Save the Children” campaign.

The second special breakout award of the evening was presented to Charles Hughes and Richard Solomon, who received the TD Bank Outstanding Entrepreneur Award. Steven Garibell, vice president of LGBTQ2+ Business Development at TD Bank, welcomed Hughes and Solomon to the stage, where they were recognized for their work as co-founders of the spirits brand Lambda Vodka and the nightlife venues Lambda Lounge and Club Lambda.

Hughes and Solomon are known for establishing LGBTQ spaces catering to queer people of color, bringing much-needed diversity to the nightlife space in New York City. The couple delivered an emotional speech about the tough but rewarding work they endure in navigating the business side of their work.

The final special award was the Teen Advocate Award, sponsored by Breed Evolution Corp. That award was given to Desmond Napoles, who is an LGBTQ advocate, genderfluid model, published author, and founder of online communities for LGBTQ and gender-variant youth.

The honorees represented areas such as activism, law, non-profit, entertainment, and more — and they collectively demonstrated the wide reach of their impact on different corners of society.

In highlighting the honorees, Gay City News events director Amanda Tarley praised their determination and success.

“Tonight is a celebration of individuals who make a difference and leave people better than they found them,” Tarley said.

THE 2022 HONOREES

Paul Schindler

Gay City News Founding Editor

Charles Hughes and Richard Solomon

Lambda Vodka and Lambda Lounge

Desmond Napoles

Be Amazing NYC

Adam Brecht

Apicha Community Health Center

Wolfgang Busch

Art From the Heart LLC

Chris Cabrera

Bacardi

Leslie Cagan

Social Justice and Peace Organizer and Author

William Colón

New York Transgender Advocacy Group

Michael Conwill

The Stonewall Chorale

Kenneth Courtney, Jr.

Courtney Creative PR and Consulting

Robert Croonquist

Youth Arts New York

Jon Robert Del Giorno

Pitta Bishop Del Giorno, LLC

Mark Finley and Michael Zagarski

The Other Side of Silence (TOSOS)

Mauricio Fino

Friend’s Tavern and Viva La Heights Bar

Ben Garcia

The American LGBTQ+ Museum

Denise Hinds

Good Shepherd Services

Roderick L. Jones

Goddard Riverside and The Stanley M. Isaacs Neighborhood Center

John Kaliabakos

Village Apothecary

Kaplan Hecker and Fink LLC

Fred Karger

Gay Rights Activist

Savannah Lauren

Community Healthcare Network

Burt Lazarin

Identity House and Community Board 4

Evie Litwok

Witness to Mass Incarceration

Barbara J. Love

Author and Activist/Veteran Feminists of America

Sir Shefik Macauley

NBC Universal

Félix Rodríguez

Clandestino Productions Inc.

Leandro E. Rodriguez Ramos

Latino Commission on AIDS

Tom Shanahan

Thomas D. Shanahan, PC and Sober Active NYC

Sean Strub

Velsanel Veguilla aka Sophya Medina

Drag Queen

Hispanic AIDS Forum – Latino Pride Center

Ralph Wilson

Live Out Loud

Approximately 400 guests were in attendance — including several past Impact Award honorees such as activists Jay W. Walker and Cathy Marino-Thomas; New York Transgender Advocacy Group co-founder and executive director Kiara St. James; Lucciano Reberte of the Latino Commission on AIDS; Henrietta Hudson owner Lisa Cannistraci; Ali Forney Center executive director Alexander Roque; and others. There were also several LGBTQ leaders on hand to support honorees, including Congressmember Mondaire Jones and Hetrick Martin Institute CEO Joe Pressley.

The Gay City News Impact Awards Gala raises funds for a local non-profit organization — and this year it was New Alternatives for LGBTQ Homeless Youth. There was a raffle with three prizes and 100% of raffle proceeds will be donated.

At the conclusion of the award presentations, honorees and guests alike flocked to the center of the ballroom at Russo’s on the Bay to dance on the red carpet and celebrate.

To learn more about the Impact Awards or nominate individuals for 2023, please contact Amanda Tarley at amanda@gaycitynews.com.