Hetrick-Martin Institute’s ‘School’s Out’ fundraiser looks to support LGBTQ youth

The Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI), the nation’s oldest organization serving LGBTQ youth, is holding an annual “School’s Out” fundraiser in the Hamptons on July 15 to support queer and trans youth.

The event, which will take place in Water Mill at the home of Jose Castro and Nathan Orsman, helps to raise the funds necessary to cover the costs of educational and mental health services for LGBTQ youth during summer months when they may not always have access to the same amount of services.

A cocktail party featuring around 500 guests will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a “Best of the Hamptons” sit-down dinner for 150 guests at 7:30 p.m. The dinner will include a menu featuring dishes from Duryea’s, STJ Steakhouse, Almond Restaurant, and Kerber’s Farm.

The star-studded event’s host committee includes Dennis Basso, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, Isaac Boots, Andy Cohen, Thom Filicia, Steven Gambrel, David Kleinberg, Michael Lorber, and Sydney Sadick.

“The initiative behind ‘School’s Out’ has consistently served its purpose in providing resources for tens of thousands of young people throughout the summer months, for more than two decades,” said HMI chief development officer Amy Harclerode. “This success has provided a springboard for raising more money through increased visibility and sponsorships, so that HMI has the needed resources to address the growing mental health crisis among LGBTQIA+ young people.”

According to organizers, the event will feature synchronized swimmers and mermen who will be performing throughout the evening.

Last year’s event brought in $350,000, according to HMI board member and the event’s co-chair, Ben Dixon. Organizers are anticipating the biggest turnout yet for “School’s Out.”

Cocktail tickets are $500 and the “Best of the Best” dinner tickets are $1,500. Buy tickets at hmischoolsout.com.