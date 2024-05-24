Hear from LGBTQ voices in a queer election year

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

“Talk It OUT: LGBTQ Voices In A Queer Election Year,” presented by New York’s Gay City News and gaycitynews.com, is a weekly podcast exploring the political organizing work of LGBTQ and allied groups in key 2024 swing states. Host Paul Schindler — who for more than two decades was Gay City News’ founding editor — speaks to activists on the ground in presidential battlegrounds as well as hard-fought US Senate contests and several House races pivotal to determining control of Congress next year. Guests discuss the most effective methods of voter registration and mobilization but also the hurdles they face in maximizing turnout. The podcast provides listeners with answers to questions about where their volunteer and campaign donations can have the greatest impact, what the most effective efforts are for them to support, and what opinion polling does and doesn’t tell them about what to expect in November. “Talk It OUT” provides a recipe for kicking time-wasting social media habits, rolling up your sleeves, and helping to make a difference.

