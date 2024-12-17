Most tops? Gayborhood of the year? Grindr, Sniffies look back at 2024 trends

Sniffies’ “Download 2024” zooms out to look at the year in review on the app.

It’s that time of year!

Gay dating and cruise apps like Grindr and Sniffies published a series of global takeaways about user habits and pop culture trends on their respective platforms over the last year.

“Grindr Unwrapped 2024” — a bit like Spotify’s version of the year-in-review recap — showcases dozens of categories with collective statistics about Grindr users in the last year, such as “Gayborhood of the year” and “Highest Percentage of Twinks” ranked by country in descending order.

Grindr Unwrapped’s main page is notably led by an eye-popping statistic: More than 130 billion messages were sent via Grindr in the last year.

Other categories include “Ally of the Year,” “Album of the Year,” “Gay Power Couple,” “Highest Percentage of Tops,” “Most Roamed To Destination.”

For what it’s worth, New York City won the “Most Roamed To Destination” category, followed by London, Paris, Miami, and Los Angeles.

However, none of New York City’s neighborhoods made the top rankings in the “Gayest Gayborhood of the Year” category; London’s Soho neighborhood won that competition, while Chueca, Madrid came in second and Los Angeles’ West Hollywood ranked third.

Greece led the list of countries with the most bears, while the Netherlands took the top prize for the most twinks. In descending order, the countries with the most tops were Jordan, Greece, the US, Singapore, and Peru.

On the music front, “Brat” by Charil XCX ranked as number one in the “Album of the Year” category, followed by “Hit Me Hard and Soft” by Billie Eillish and “Cowboy Carter” by Beyonce.

It has also been a year of trends for Sniffies, which is another location-based queer app platform.

The winner of Sniffies’ “Cruisiest City” category goes to Washington, DC, followed by Los Angeles and Houston. However, New York City is the winner of the “Most Chatty” cities.

The app also notes that the three fastest-growing cities for Sniffies users are Calgary, Madrid, and Melbourne.

One of the most surprising takeaways pertained to sexual orientation: There was a 26% rise in straight users on the app in 2024.