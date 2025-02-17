GMHC honors Broadway songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

GMHC bestowed Broadway songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman with the annual Howard Ashman Award at Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater on Feb. 10.

The event drew Broadway and entertainment celebrities and featured a special performance by Shaiman, who sang Ashman’s song, “Sheridan Square.”

Darlene Love, who was the lead singer of the group “The Blossoms,” impressed the crowd with a rendition of “I Know Where I’ve Been,” while comedian, actress, singer, and writer Bridgett Everett performed “I’ll Take You Home.” Broadway Inspirational Voices, a chair of Broadway artists, played a supporting role in the evening’s performances.

Among others, J. Harrison Ghee sang “You Coulda Knocked Me Over with a Feather,” Caroline Bowman and Robyn Hurder performed a musical scene from “SMASH,” and Christine Ebersole sang “The Place Where Lost Things Go.”

Cacophony Daniels hosted the evening’s festivities, and Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick presented awards. Other attendees included Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Caroline Bowman, Robyn Hurder, John “MJ” Edward, and auctioneer Ruby Gordy.

See some photos below: