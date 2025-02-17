Theater

GMHC honors Broadway songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

By Posted on
Honorees Marc Shaiman and Scott Whitman.
Honorees Marc Shaiman and Scott Whitman.
Donna Aceto

GMHC bestowed Broadway songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman with the annual Howard Ashman Award at Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater on Feb. 10.

The event drew Broadway and entertainment celebrities and featured a special performance by Shaiman, who sang Ashman’s song, “Sheridan Square.” 

Darlene Love, who was the lead singer of the group “The Blossoms,” impressed the crowd with a rendition of “I Know Where I’ve Been,” while comedian, actress, singer, and writer Bridgett Everett performed “I’ll Take You Home.” Broadway Inspirational Voices, a chair of Broadway artists, played a supporting role in the evening’s performances. 

Among others, J. Harrison Ghee sang “You Coulda Knocked Me Over with a Feather,” Caroline Bowman and Robyn Hurder performed a musical scene from “SMASH,” and Christine Ebersole sang “The Place Where Lost Things Go.”

Cacophony Daniels hosted the evening’s festivities, and Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick presented awards. Other attendees included Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Caroline Bowman, Robyn Hurder, John “MJ” Edward, and auctioneer Ruby Gordy.

See some photos below:

GMHC co-founder Larry Mass.
GMHC co-founder Larry Mass.Donna Aceto
Host Cacophony Daniels.
Host Cacophony Daniels.Donna Aceto
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.Donna Aceto
J. Harrison Ghee performs.
J. Harrison Ghee performs.Donna Aceto
Carolien Bowman and Robyn Hunter.
Carolien Bowman and Robyn Hunter.Donna Aceto
Christine Ebersole sings.
Christine Ebersole.Donna Aceto
Darlene Love.
Darlene Love.Donna Aceto
Awardees Marc Shaiman and Scott Whitman share the stage.
Awardees Marc Shaiman and Scott Whitman share the stage.Donna Aceto
Bridget Everett.
Bridget Everett.Donna Aceto

About the Author

More in Theater

More from Around NYC