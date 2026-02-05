GLAAD teaming up with NFL for ‘Road to Pride’ event ahead of Super Bowl LX

There won’t be any out NFL players on the field when the Patriots and Seahawks face off on Super Bowl Sunday, but this year’s big game will nonetheless feature queer representation.

GLAAD and the NFL are partnering on a night of Pride on Feb. 6, which GLAAD describes as a celebration of “inclusion, authenticity, and belonging in sports.” The event, which has been held for several years, has previously featured different guests, such as music artist Big Freedia and former NFL player Ryan O’Callaghan.

This year’s event, set to be hosted by NFL Network’s Kimmi Chex, will include NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, as well as several artists, including Young Miko, Durand Bernarr, Ruby Ibarra and DJ Lady Ryan. The event will also feature out bi former NFL player RK Russell, who has attended in the past; NFL brand ambassador Ryan Mitchell; and NFL chief marketing officer Tim Ellis, according to GLAAD.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Patriots will also be supported by Jeremy Greer, an out queer member of the team’s cheerleading squad.

“Ultimately, I am a dancer and a queer person and anytime I can make life better for my peers in the same boat, I am going to do it,” Greer wrote in a post on his website detailing his coming out story.

Meanwhile, prominent queer ally Bad Bunny is slated to perform the halftime show, while there will be pregame performances by out queer music artist Brandi Carlile, who will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Green Day, which includes out bi lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong.