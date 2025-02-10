Gay teens’ budding bond takes flight in ‘Bonus Track’

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The sweet but slight romcom, “Bonus Track,” is notable for having its story co-written by actor Josh O’Connor, who was in the queer-tinged “Challengers,” and who previously starred in the 2017 gay romance, “God’s Own Country.” This new film, which lacks some of the sexiness of O’Connor’s on-screen work, however, is geared for younger viewers.

George Bobbin (Joe Anders) is in his last year of high school. He is uncool, except in his head, where he performs music to a crowd of adoring fans. He is also close to failing school, much to the chagrin of his supportive mother Julia (Alison Sudol) and negative father, Jeffrey (Jack Davenport). While his music teacher, Mr. Zeppelin, (Ray Panthaki) has little hope for George, one of his teachers, Andi Anderson, (Susan Wokoma) sees George’s potential.

When a new student, Max Marvin (Samuel Smith), arrives at school, George undergoes a bit of a sea change. Max, whose parents are famous — and divorcing — needs a friend, and he cozies up to George by asking for help with math. George is a bit surprised by Max’s interest in him, and while no math scholar, he reluctantly agrees to help Max if Max will help George with his music for the school’s end of the year talent show. George sees the performance as his best opportunity to show his teachers and classmates he is not a loser. Max agrees in part to have a distraction from him home life and to feel less isolated.

“Bonus Track,” which unfolds in various chapters named after song titles, depicts the friendship between these two very different teens. George secretly hopes that some of the handsome Max’s charm, sophistication, and cool will rub off on him. But as George waits for that to happen, he has to endure an awkward double date Max has with the classmate Molly (Elle McCloskey), who can be a bully, and also grapple with the journalists tracking Max, hoping to capture a scandalous exclusive.

The film is best when the boys are alone together, developing their bromance. A scene where they go get piercings — O’Connor has a fun cameo as the piercer — shows how George learns to self-actualize. And a scene of Max climbing into George’s bed to share music is wonderfully intimate.

If the film has a drawback, however, it is that George’s character is largely inexpressive and underdeveloped. Sure, he is shy, and certainly his unspoken affection for Max is palpable — what gay teen wouldn’t be crushed on this handsome and confident guy who coaxes him out of his shell? — but George needs to register more strongly for Max’s interest in him to be credible. This is not a fault of Anders’ fine performance, which is pitched at the right level of angst and anxiety. It is more that the film fails to show George’s appeal for Max. That said, when the guys share a kiss during a school trip, it is highly satisfying.

The ramifications of that kiss throw a curveball into George’s life, as well as his relationship with Max, who may leave to go live with his father in London. “Bonus Track” generates its drama mostly from this scenario, and viewers will be rooting for the young couple to stay together.

The film is certainly buoyed by Smith’s smooth performance as Max. He has such an effortless appeal that he makes even the cringiest moments work — like his subpar performance of a song in Mr. Zeppelin’s class. And give the film, which is set in 2006, credit for not making an issue out of Max’s race.

“Bonus Track” is a chaste romance that will enchant viewers of shows like “Heartstopper,” which it vaguely resembles. The film’s lessons about finding — and going — your own way will resonate with young and old alike. And the soundtrack, which includes catchy songs like “A Very Bad Fun Idea,” is fabulous.

“Bonus Track” | Directed by Julia Jackman | Available on demand February 11 | Distributed by Sunrise Films