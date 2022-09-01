Arts

Two years later, Flame Con returns to New York City

By Christopher Murray
IMG_4753
The exhibitor hall in the grand ballroom at Flame Con 2022.
Christopher Murray

Flame Con, the world’s largest queer Comic Con, returned to New York City on August 20 as hundreds of queer folk and allies — many donning costume representing characters from the Marvel, DC, fantasy, sci-fi, and gaming universes — strolled amongst dozens of exhibitor stalls at the Times Square Sheraton in Midtown.

Gay City News was there in 2015 when LGBTQ non-profit Geeks Out inaugurated the first Flame Con at Brooklyn’s now-defunct Grand Prospect Hall. This year, after a two-year, COVID-induced hiatus, the all volunteer-run event included breakout rooms featuring workshops and popular events like the cosplay costume contest on Sunday afternoon. The festivities started with the Flame Ball on Friday night, along with a dance party and entertainment at Industry bar.

The two days of events at the Sheraton — where exhibitor stalls highlighted comic books, clothing, services and obsessions — featured a friendly and welcoming atmosphere that was mindful of people with disabilities and respectful of diverse communities. Members of the queer gaming group NYC Gaymers invited strangers to sit down and play tabletop and online games.

Jelle Zijlstra, Thank You For Coming Out (While Staying In)

Thank You for Coming Out

On-site repairs with a sewing machine were available in the Cosplay Corner, where volunteers were ready to stitch back on a dropped sequin or a ripped off third alien appendage.

The event “showcased creators and special guests from all corners of LGBTQ fandom and featured thoughtful discussions, exclusive performances, screenings, cosplay and more,” according to Geeks Out public relations and marketing Manager Matt Moon.

See some photos below:

Gaymers and Geeks playing the board game Hues and Cues. From left to right: Columbus, Ohio’s @erosoxide; Sydney, Australia transplant @the.wicked.willow; Manhattan’s @linkny; and Staten Island’s @hyperguy_tvcig.Christopher Murray
Cosplay costume winner Brooklyn artist @naylandblake (on Twitter) and Geeks Out board member Christopher Murray, (mxmurray_ on Instagram).Christopher Murray
Geeks Out volunteer Ani Rose from Point Pleasant, NJ was ready to help with costume malfunctions in the Cosplay Corner.Christopher Murray
Attendees packed the room for the cosplay costume parade and contest on Sunday afternoon.Christopher Murray

