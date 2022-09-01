Two years later, Flame Con returns to New York City

Flame Con, the world’s largest queer Comic Con, returned to New York City on August 20 as hundreds of queer folk and allies — many donning costume representing characters from the Marvel, DC, fantasy, sci-fi, and gaming universes — strolled amongst dozens of exhibitor stalls at the Times Square Sheraton in Midtown.

Gay City News was there in 2015 when LGBTQ non-profit Geeks Out inaugurated the first Flame Con at Brooklyn’s now-defunct Grand Prospect Hall. This year, after a two-year, COVID-induced hiatus, the all volunteer-run event included breakout rooms featuring workshops and popular events like the cosplay costume contest on Sunday afternoon. The festivities started with the Flame Ball on Friday night, along with a dance party and entertainment at Industry bar.

The two days of events at the Sheraton — where exhibitor stalls highlighted comic books, clothing, services and obsessions — featured a friendly and welcoming atmosphere that was mindful of people with disabilities and respectful of diverse communities. Members of the queer gaming group NYC Gaymers invited strangers to sit down and play tabletop and online games.

On-site repairs with a sewing machine were available in the Cosplay Corner, where volunteers were ready to stitch back on a dropped sequin or a ripped off third alien appendage.

The event “showcased creators and special guests from all corners of LGBTQ fandom and featured thoughtful discussions, exclusive performances, screenings, cosplay and more,” according to Geeks Out public relations and marketing Manager Matt Moon.

See some photos below: