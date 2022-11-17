Finn Brigham and Kendall, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Finn Brigham (he/him) and Kendall (she/her).

Kendall is happiest outside at the beach or in the woods walking with her dog; disco rules; meditation and mindfulness help keep her centered; she gets great fulfillment fostering dogs through the MCSPCA; she is a sucker for vintage treasures and has a weakness for ice cream and red lipstick; she also has a 30 year career in HIV and women-centered nonprofits.

Finn is the Director of Project Management at Callen-Lorde Community Health Center and has worked in LGBTQ health for over 20 years. Finn has been published in the Journal of Gay and Lesbian Mental Health and has presented on LGB and transgender health issues across the country, including at The White House. He loves dogs, surfing, and cheese.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.