Thank You for Coming Out

Finn Brigham and Kendall, Thank You For Coming Out

By
comments
Posted on
Kendall-Finn-e1668090502799
Finn Brigham and Kendall

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Finn Brigham (he/him) and Kendall (she/her).

Kendall is happiest outside at the beach or in the woods walking with her dog; disco rules; meditation and mindfulness help keep her centered; she gets great fulfillment fostering dogs through the MCSPCA; she is a sucker for vintage treasures and has a weakness for ice cream and red lipstick; she also has a 30 year career in HIV and women-centered nonprofits.

Finn is the Director of Project Management at Callen-Lorde Community Health Center and has worked in LGBTQ health for over 20 years. Finn has been published in the Journal of Gay and Lesbian Mental Health and has presented on LGB and transgender health issues across the country, including at The White House. He loves dogs, surfing, and cheese.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

LGBTQ+ events in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Arts

Politics

Crime

Perspectives

Related Articles

More from Around NYC