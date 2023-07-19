Emmy nominations include LGBTQ representation

Several LGBTQ actors and shows with queer visibility have drawn Emmy nominations, including both newer shows and longtime mainstays.

Among the more notable nominees this year include Bella Ramsey, a non-binary actor who received an Emmy nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for their role as Ellie in the critically acclaimed show “The Last of Us.” Ramsey’s counterpart, Pedro Pascal, was also nominated for his role as Joel.

Among others, “White Lotus” actress Aubrey Plaza, who is bisexual, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, while out gay actor Murray Bartlett received nominations for Guest Actor in a Drama Series for “The Last of Us” and Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in “Welcome to Chippendales.”

Well known lesbian actress Cherry Jones has been nominated for Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO’s “Succession,” which has consistently taken the internet and the world by storm in its fame and story.

Famous and notable out gay actor Nathan Lane has also been nominated for Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for his hilarious and outstanding work as Teddy Dimas in “Only Murders in the Building,” making this his seventh Emmy nomination.

In the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, actress Sabrina Impacciatore, also from the second season of “White Lotus,” received a nomination.

Out actress Niecy Nash-Betts has been nominated in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her role as Glenda Cleveland in “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Shows with LGBTQ representation collectively amassed dozens of Emmy nominations. “Succession” hauled in 27 nominations, while “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus” brought home 24 and 23 nominations, respectively. “Fire Island,” based on Hulu, yielded nominations for “Outstanding Television Movie” and Joel Kim Booster was nominated for “Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” was nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Reality Competition Program, and four other categories, while host RuPaul earned yet another nod for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. “Queer Eye” picked up a half-dozen nominations, including for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program.

The Emmys will go live on September 18 at 8 p.m. EST.