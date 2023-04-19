Drag superstars to protest anti-LGBTQ legislation with telethon

With anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation on the rise, Producer Entertainment Group (PEG), a drag management company, has teamed up with a coalition of queer media groups to fight back with the Drag Isn’t Dangerous Campaign. The main feature of the fundraiser is a one-night-only telethon hosted by some of the biggest names in drag on May 7 at 4 PM PT/ 7 PM ET at www.moment.co/dangerous.

The goal of the event is to “support all queer voices that are under attack right now,” PEG co-owner Jacob Slane told Gay City News. Drag royalty like Jinkx Monsoon, Bob The Drag Queen, Trixie Mattel, Kerri Colby, and dozens more will take to the stage to perform, testify, educate, and keep the donations rolling in.

Other prominent guests include Ali Wong (“Beef”), Charlize Theron (“Mad Max Fury Road”), Amy Schumer (“Bros”), Monét X Change, Katya, Peppermint, Desmond Is Amazing, Alaska, Eureka O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Frankie Grande, Jackie Beat, Jujubee, Justin Martindale, Manila Luzon, Sherry Vine, Nina West, and more with more stars joining the lineup in the coming weeks.

100% of the proceeds from the telethon will go to LGBTQ+ causes and drag performers that are in areas with some of the harshest State Legislatures. “None of us putting this [event] on are taking any money for ourselves,” Slane said. “All the entertainers are doing this for free.”

Partnering with GLAAD, OUTtv, Five Senses Reeling, Trixie Cosmetics, and SERV Vodka, PEG wants Republican lawmakers to know that “this is not a nation that will tolerate evangelical fascism,” Slane said. “It’s unacceptable to try to marginalize queer people back into the shadows of society. They have chosen the wrong group of people to mess with.”

Anthony Allen Ramos, the vice president of communications and talent at GLAAD, echoes Slane’s sentiments.

“In a time when bans and attacks on the LGBTQ community continue to escalate, it is more crucial than ever to remind the world that drag is art, drag is inspiring, and the politicians spreading lies about drag are only seeking cheap political points,” Ramos said. “Not only do our beloved drag performers have to be protected, they should also be celebrated.”

Tickets can be purchased for $20 at moment.co/dangerous with replay available for 48 hours after the event live streams. Merch, info, and updates on Drag Isn’t Dangerous can be found at dragisntdangerous.com.