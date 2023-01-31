Don’t let hidden costs derail business plans

Building Dreams | Navigating your business Ambitions

Owning a business involves an endless expense stream: inventory, office rent, employee salaries and more. But starting your own enterprise may include unanticipated costs that can quickly put a dent in cash flow if not properly managed. Among the most overlooked expenses:

Business licenses and permits – Proper licensing and permitting, especially in New York City, are essential one-time or annual costs for keeping your doors open. Some fields require professional designations, while others could have additional expenditures to set up a legal structure (LLC, S-Corp) to protect the business. Self-employment taxes – Many entrepreneurs owe an annual self-employment tax payment. Others can incur taxes if employee withholdings were not properly calculated, or deductions were overlooked or misapplied. This isn’t the time to do it alone – consult a licensed tax professional to prevent missteps. Professional fees – Owners quickly can become burdened if they take on all operational duties and tasks like payroll. Finding lower-cost alternatives is possible: consulting your bank is free, while using bookkeeping software and online banking tools can offer cash flow insights. Continued learning – “Learning on the job” is essential but expanding industry knowledge usually involves more formal training. These costs have a wide range from attending conferences to purchasing business resource books. Bad credit score – Carrying a poor credit score could be costly when you want to expand. A business credit score is typically used — along with debt-to-income ratios — to make lending decisions. Your personal credit score also comprises a large portion of your business score, so missteps in personal finances could cost your business.

Entrepreneurship can be expensive, but plans don’t have to be derailed by unanticipated costs. A little research and preparation can help owners manage revenue while starting out or growing the business.