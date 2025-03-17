Department of Veteran Affairs bans gender-affirming care for trans vets

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), citing an executive order by President Donald Trump, will no longer provide gender-affirming care to military veterans.

The agency announced on March 17 that the policy applies to all veterans with gender dysphoria unless they are already receiving such care from the VA or if they already receive care from the military as part of their separation from military service. The agency specifically pointed to the president’s executive order entitled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” which was signed on the first day of Trump’s presidency and falsely insists that there are only two genders.

The VA policy was implemented by rescinding Directive 1341(4), which extended protections to trans, non-binary, and intersex veterans — including allowing them to use bathrooms in accordance with their gender identity. NPR first reported on the VA’s policy change.

In a statement explaining the policy change, VA Secretary Doug Collins suggested that service members should cover their own gender-affirming care.

“I mean no disrespect to anyone, but VA should not be focused on helping veterans attempt to change their sex,” Collins said. “The vast majority of veterans and Americans agree, and that is why this is the right decision,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “All eligible veterans – including trans-identified veterans – will always be welcome at VA and will always receive the benefits and services they’ve earned under the law. But if Veterans want to attempt to change their sex, they can do so on their own dime.”

SPARTA, which is a group of LGBTQ service members and veterans, condemned the move in a joint statement with Minority Veterans of America, Modern Military Association, and Out in National Security.

Emily Shilling, SPARTA’s president, emphasized that the policy change could eradicate trust in the military.

“The foundation of military service is trust, trust in leadership, in our fellow service members, and in the promise that if we give our all, we will be taken care of,” Shilling said. “Yet today, transgender service members are being forced out, denied basic dignity at the VA, and are now being stripped of the healthcare promised to every veteran who served honorably. This is a betrayal of that sacred trust, one that weakens our force, our veterans, and the nation we swore to defend.”

Collins previously served as a Republican member of Congress, where he opposed LGBTQ rights — including voting against a comprehensive LGBTQ non-discrimination bill known as the Equality Act and fighting against marriage rights for queer couples.