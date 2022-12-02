Health

Community marks World AIDS Day in the Village

By
comments
Posted on
Candles and flowers rest at the NYC AIDS Memorial.
Candles and flowers rest at the NYC AIDS Memorial on World AIDS Day.
Donna Aceto

Community members joined together at the New York City AIDS Memorial on December 1 for the 31st annual “Out of the Darkness” vigil and march in commemoration of World AIDS Day.

Following the vigil, folks made their way to St. John’s Lutheran Church to hear from speakers and performers. Advocates — including members of ACT UP — and several elected officials were among those in attendance for the events.

Housing Works and the New York City AIDS Memorial led an afternoon of programming and the reading of the names. There was also free food provided by LGBTQ chefs.

See some photos below:

Carlos Valentin and husband Patrick Aitcheson
Carlos Valentin and husband Patrick Aitcheson during the vigil.Donna Aceto
Jason Rosenberg and Ivy Arce of ACT UP.
Jason Rosenberg and Ivy Arce of ACT UP.Donna Aceto
Brent Nicholson Earle leads the march with a Larry Kramer puppet.
Brent Nicholson Earle leads the march with a Larry Kramer puppet.Donna Aceto
Looking on during the candlelight vigil.
Looking on during the candlelight vigil.Donna Aceto
State Senator Brad Hoylman of Manhattan during the vigil.
Manhattan State Senator Brad Hoylman looks on.Donna Aceto
Barbara Martinez speaking
Barbara Martinez, an executive producer of the documentary “For the Love of Friends,” delivers remarks.Donna Aceto
Courter Simmons performing
Courter Simmons, a singer, actor, and dancer, performing on stage.Donna Aceto
Christopher Williams shows condoms and dental dams.
Christopher Williams, who carried a puppet depicting the late Larry Kramer, displays a box of condoms and dental dams.Donna Aceto
Brent Nicholson Earle embraces Krishna Stone of GMHC.
Brent Nicholson Earle embraces Krishna Stone of GMHC.Donna Aceto
Manhattan Councilmember Gale Brewer, formerly the Manhattan borough president, returns for another year to mark World AIDS Day.Donna Aceto

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

LGBTQ+ events in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Arts

Politics

Crime

Perspectives

Related Articles

More from Around NYC