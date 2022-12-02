Community marks World AIDS Day in the Village

Community members joined together at the New York City AIDS Memorial on December 1 for the 31st annual “Out of the Darkness” vigil and march in commemoration of World AIDS Day.

Following the vigil, folks made their way to St. John’s Lutheran Church to hear from speakers and performers. Advocates — including members of ACT UP — and several elected officials were among those in attendance for the events.

Housing Works and the New York City AIDS Memorial led an afternoon of programming and the reading of the names. There was also free food provided by LGBTQ chefs.

See some photos below: