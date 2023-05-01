Brian Derrick, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Brian Derrick (he/him).

Brian is a political strategist, influencer, and tech founder. He has built a large following on social media with his digestible breakdowns of political news and electoral campaign politics. He is also the Founder and CEO of Oath, a free political advising platform that helps people maximize their impact in state and local elections.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.