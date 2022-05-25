Borough-based Pride events planned throughout June

From the Bronx to Brooklyn, Pride events are scheduled to take place across different boroughs of the city during the early weeks of June leading up to the NYC Pride March and Queer Liberation March on the final Sunday of the month.

The borough-based Pride events — now returning with far more in-person options — will kick off on the first weekend of the month with the rebranded “New Queens Pride,” which is now organized by the LGBT Network. The Queens Pride March is scheduled for June 5 and will proceed down 37th Avenue from 89th Street to 75th Street in Jackson Heights, where there will also be a multicultural festival. The Queens Pride festivities will begin at noon and conclude at 6 p.m.

Gia Love, Julius Caesar, and Cyannie Lopez will serve as hosts of the entertainment slate at Queens Pride, which will feature a wide range of performers, including the House of Xtravaganza, the House of Juicy Couture, Cheer New York, Kenny Supreme, Gotham Cheer, and several others.

In Brooklyn, a weeklong series of festivities will begin on June 6 with the Brooklyn Pride kickoff at Brooklyn Borough Hall. Other activities include virtual drag bingo on June 7 at 7 p.m.; a comedy night at Branded Saloon on June 8 at 7 p.m.; and Brooklyn Cyclones Pride night at Maimonides Park on June 9 at 6:40 p.m.

Brooklyn Pride has a full day of events planned on Saturday, June 11, including the Brooklyn Pride 5k Run/Walk in Prospect Park at 10 a.m.; the Brooklyn Pride Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fifth Ave. between Union and Ninth Street; and the Brooklyn Pride March at 7:30 p.m. The Pride March will go from Lincoln Place to Ninth Street on Fifth Avenue.

On Sunday, June 12 at noon, Brooklyn Pride will host its first Youth Pride event at Littlefield at 635 Sackett Street in Brooklyn. There will be Carnival games, DJs, a voter registration booth, and performers and singers. Learn more about Brooklyn Pride at BrooklynPride.org.

Brooklyn’s week of Pride will be followed by five days of events to commemorate Pride in the Bronx. According to Destination Tomorrow, the events will begin with a short film screening on June 14 at 6:30 p.m. at 448 East 149th Street in the Bronx. Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson’s annual Pride event will be held on June 15 at 6 p.m., while the Bronx LGBT Expo will take place at noon on June 16 and a Pride celebration and cookout will take place in Crotona Park on June 17.

The main event, the Bronx Pride Week Festival, will take place at noon on June 18 at Westchester Ave. between Brook Ave. and Bergen Ave.

Staten Island’s annual Pride celebration, known as PrideFest, was already held during its usual time in the month of May. The events included a movie night, Pride bingo, bowling, a trans/gender-expansive open mic night, and the Pridefest festival.

There are also neighborhood-based Pride events planned. Bay Ridge, for example, will lead the first GayRidge Pride event at noon on Sunday June 5 at Owl’s Head Park, while Harlem Pride is leading a Pride celebration on June 25 from noon to 6 p.m. at 12th Ave. at West 135th Street. According to Harlem Pride’s website, other events leading up to the main event include a TGNC appreciation reception on June 9 at 7 p.m. at Lambda Lounge at 2256 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., Blvd. That reception offers free admission and an open bar for the first hour. Learn more details at harlempride.org.

Other hyperlocal Pride events in the city include Brighton Beach Pride, which was was held on May 22 along the Riegelmann Boardwalk. That march, led by RUSA LGBTQ+, first launched in 2017 as part of an effort to bring queer visibility to the neighborhood.

Heritage of Pride, or NYC Pride, also has a variety of events planned during the month of June, including a family movie night on June 15, a brunch on June 19, a conference on June 23, a Pride rally on June 24, and Pride Island performances on June 25 and 26. The main NYC Pride March will be at noon on June 26, followed by the Reclaim Pride Coalition’s Queer Liberation March at 2 p.m.

Later in the summer, NYC Black Pride will take place from August 17 to August 21. Additional details about those events will be unveiled as the date gets closer.