Blasian March hosts Pride event

Marchers participate in the annual Blasian Pride March.
Community members made their way to Cadman Plaza on June 11 for the third annual Blasian Pride event, which spotlights Black, Asian, and Blasian LGBTQ individuals in New York City.

The event was led by Blasian March, a Black-Asian solidarity initiative, and featured performance art, speeches, and solidarity.

“Homophobia and transphobia plague both Black and Asian communities,” Blasian March founder Rohan Zhou-Lee, a Blasian queer/nonbinary person, said in a written statement. “And with so much racism at many mainstream Pride events, Blasian Pride offers a space for joy and healing.”

The event featured Rainbow Flags, Transgender Flags, Progress Pride Flags, instruments, signs, marchers and spectators.

See some photos below:

Blasian March founder Rohan Zhou-Lee.
Participants enjoy the festivities at Blasian Pride.
Crossing the street with Transgender Flags, Rainbow Flags, and signs in tow.
Blasian Pride marchers show their signs as they proceed along the sidewalk.
