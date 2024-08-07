Billy Bean, trailblazing gay MLB player and executive, dies at 60

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Out gay former MLB player and executive Billy Bean died Aug. 6 after nearly a year-long battle with cancer. He was 60 years old.

Bean, who was a special assistant to the MLB commissioner and senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, announced last December that he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

Bean played with the Padres, Dodgers, and Tigers during a major league career that spanned from 1987 to 1995. He made a splash several years later in 1999 when he came out as gay in a story in the Miami Herald, becoming just the second MLB player to come out after the late Glenn Burke, who had just died four years before.

“In the 150 years of major league baseball, [Burke] and I are the only former major leaguers who ever disclosed they’re gay,” Bean told Gay City News in a 2019 interview. “That’s really hard to believe in a way that constantly reminds me that we have a lot of work to do.”

In 2003, Bean published his own book about his career and coming out story, “Going the Other Way: An Intimate Memoir of Life in and Out of Major League Baseball.” In the book, he recalled raw memories from his playing days, such as when he had to secretly grieve the death of his partner, Sam, who died of AIDS complications in 1995, or another time earlier when Sam was forced to hide in Bean’s house due to an unexpected visit by teammates.

After years away from the game, Bean returned in 2014 to serve in a new role — ambassador of inclusion — which brought him to spring training facilities across the league in an effort to train players and coaches on acceptance. He even dusted off his cleats and practiced with players, allowing him to foster stronger connections with teams as he offered guidance.

In 2017, Bean received a promotion to the executive role in the commissioner’s office, which still included similar duties much of the work he started in 2014.

Bean’s death prompted an outpouring of remembrance across the baseball world and the LGBTQ community. Bean’s former boss, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, hailed his legacy.

“Our hearts are broken today as we mourn our dear friend and colleague, Billy Bean, one of the kindest and most respected individuals I have ever known,” Manfred said in a written statement. “Billy was a friend to countless people across our game, and he made a difference through his constant dedication to others.”

The Dodgers paid tribute to Bean on X with a photo of him during his days playing in Los Angeles.

“We mourn the passing of Billy Bean, a former Dodger and pioneering executive who as MLB’s senior vice president for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion truly elevated the culture and spirit of the game he loved,” the Los Angeles Dodgers said in a post on X.

The Padres also remembered Bean on X, writing, “We mourn the passing of our friend and former Padre, Billy Bean. He was a great ambassador for equality and inclusion in the game of baseball, and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this very difficult time.”

The Tigers also offered condolences to Bean’s loved ones.

“The Tigers organization extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Billy Bean, who made his Major League debut with the Tigers in 1987 and spent three seasons wearing the Olde English ‘D.'”

Tim Flannery, who served as Bean’s manager when he was in the minor leagues, said he recently texted with Bean and that he “battled to the end with grace.”

I love Billy Bean,” Flannery wrote on X. “I was his Manager in AAA and his work effort and perseverance and attitude were incredible. He backed up Tony Gwynn in Big Leagues as well… RIP.”

Bean posted a .226 career batting average with five home runs and 53 RBIs across 272 career games in the big leagues. A left-hander, Bean played in the outfield and first base.