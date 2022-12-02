Thank You for Coming Out

BETTY, Thank You for Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes BETTY.

The indie pop trio BETTY, Alyson Palmer (vocals, bass, guitar) and Elizabeth Ziff (vocals, guitar, electronic programming) and her sister, Amy Ziff (vocals and cello), use beguiling melodies, compelling lyrics and signature harmonies to create energetic live shows that mix music, performance art, politics and comedy.

BETTY sings of joy, love, longing, sex, food, heartbreak, and the universal hilarity of human existence. More than a band, BETTY uses music to channel their passion for fairness and equality. From the beginning, they’ve lent their voices to causes they fight for, their talent in collaboration with other artists of every medium, and their time in support of women and girls, worldwide.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.

