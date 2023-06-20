Attacks on Rainbow Flags prompt defiant drag show near Stonewall

A caretaker of the Rainbow Flags near the Stonewall Inn organized a drag show on June 18 in response to the incidents of vandalism that targeted the flags perched around Christopher Park.

Steven Love Menendez, who helped prompt government officials to install a new flagpole in the park last year, was so saddened by the attacks that he decided to host the first officially permitted drag show at the park to showcase the local drag artists who regularly enjoy spending time in the park.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force said three unidentified men were walking by the park shortly after 3 a.m. on June 10 when they vandalized Rainbow Flags that were on a fence. Vandals struck again on the morning of June 15 when ABC7 reported that 10 Transgender Flags were damaged.

See some photos of the show below: