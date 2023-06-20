New York City

Attacks on Rainbow Flags prompt defiant drag show near Stonewall

By
comments
Posted on
STN_2952
(L-R) Nicole, Gina, Steven Love Menendez, Miss Simone, and Monae.
Donna Aceto
A caretaker of the Rainbow Flags near the Stonewall Inn organized a drag show on June 18 in response to the incidents of vandalism that targeted the flags perched around Christopher Park.

Steven Love Menendez, who helped prompt government officials to install a new flagpole in the park last year, was so saddened by the attacks that he decided to host the first officially permitted drag show at the park to showcase the local drag artists who regularly enjoy spending time in the park.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force said three unidentified men were walking by the park shortly after 3 a.m. on June 10 when they vandalized Rainbow Flags that were on a fence. Vandals struck again on the morning of June 15 when ABC7 reported that 10 Transgender Flags were damaged.

See some photos of the show below:

Monae performs during the show on June 18.
Monae performs during the show on June 18.Donna Aceto
(L-R) Nicole, Gina, Steven Love Menendez, Miss Simone, and Monae.
(L-R) Nicole, Gina, Steven Love Menendez, Miss Simone, and Monae.Donna Aceto
Emcee Miss Simone with trans activist Tanya Asapansa Walker, who stopped by to support the event.
Emcee Miss Simone with trans activist Tanya Asapansa Walker, who stopped by to support the event.Donna Aceto
Dina recruits a dance partner.
Dina recruits a dance partner.Donna Aceto
Josephine does a pensive routine.
Josephine does a pensive routine.Donna Aceto
Spectators enjoying the show!
Spectators enjoying the show!Donna Aceto

About the Author

Matt Tracy

Matt Tracy is Gay City News’ editor-in-chief.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

LGBTQ+ events in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Arts

Politics

Crime

Perspectives

Related Articles

More from Around NYC