New York City

LGBT Center marks Juneteenth with afternoon block party

By Posted on
Community members enjoy the Juneteenth Block Party Celebration.
Community members enjoy the Juneteenth Block Party Celebration.
Donna Aceto

The LGBT Community Center led a Juneteenth Block Party event on June 15 complete with a market, lively music, art, and more at the center’s headquarters at 208 W 13th St. in Manhattan.

The festive event, which also represented a continuation of The Center’s Pride Month slate, came four days before Juneteenth, June 19, which was named a federal holiday in 2021 to highlight the day in 1865 when slavery came to an end in former Confederate states (though the 13th Amendment would not be ratified until December of that year). In 2020, Juneteenth became a state holiday in New York, as well.

The afternoon event featured a two-hour brunch with a panel discussion at The Center before turning to the 2 p.m. block party at West 13th St. between 7th and 8th Ave.

The block party had music from For the Gworls, a performance by SIREN, and a DJ set by singer/songwriter Durand Bernarr.

The Empire State Building was scheduled to light up in red, black, and green on the evening of Juneteenth.

All smiles!
All smiles!Donna Aceto
Moving to the beat of the music.
Moving to the beat of the music.Donna Aceto
And now everyone joins in!
And now everyone joins in!Donna Aceto
Attendees also had a chance to browse a small market.
Attendees also had a chance to browse a small market.Donna Aceto
Weekend fun at the block party.
Weekend fun at the block party.Donna Aceto

 

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around NYC