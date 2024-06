Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City’s Drag March was held on June 28 for the 30th year, representing a new milestone for an event that is held on the Friday of Pride Weekend every year.

A dedicated bunch of participants gathered at Tompkins Square Park and marched to the Stonewall Inn. Co-founded in part by the late Gilbert Baker, who created the Rainbow Flag, the Drag March endured for decades — even through the COVID-19 pandemic at a time when other events were scaled back.

See some photos below: