Abdi Nazemian, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Abdi Nazemian (he/him/his).

Abdi is the author of five novels, including his latest, “Only This Beautiful Moment.” For his literary work, he has received a Lambda Literary Award and a Stonewall Honor, and his novel “Like a Love Story” was selected by Time as one of the 100 best young adult books of all time. His screenwriting credits include the films “The Artist’s Wife,” “The Quiet,” and “Menendez: Blood Brothers,” and numerous television series. His producing credits include “Call Me By Your Name,” “Little Woods,” and “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood.” He lives in Los Angeles with his husband, two children, and their dog Disco.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.