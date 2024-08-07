Wisconsin: the biggest nail-biter among swing states

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In the 10th episode of “Talk It OUT: LGBTQ Voices In A Queer Election Year,” we visit the swing state of Wisconsin, an Upper Midwest battleground that casts 10 electoral votes in the presidential contest.

My guests include two leaders from Fair Wisconsin, the state’s LGBTQ civil rights group: executive director Abigail Swetz and the group’s policy and advocacy director, Sean O’Brien.

I also speak to Jake Williams, who chairs the Young Democrats of Wisconsin.

Over the past two presidential cycles, Wisconsin has been the biggest nail-biter among the swing states.

Donald Trump bested Hillary Clinton there in 2016 by just 23,000 votes. Four years later, the Democrats under Joe Biden bounced back with a victory margin of just 21,000 votes.

Since 2018, Democrats have enjoyed some big victories statewide in Wisconsin. Tony Evers was elected governor that year and won reelection four years later in 2022.

US Senator Tammy Baldwin, the first out LGBTQ member of the Senate, swamped her Republican rival in 2018 by nearly 300,000 votes. Her bid for a third term this year could help decide control of the US Senate come January.

Beyond the presidential and Senate contests, politics in Wisconsin are also being invigorated this year because of new state legislative district lines created in 2023 that overturned a gerrymandered map that gave Republicans lopsided control of both the State Senate and the State Assembly.

All three of my guests emphasize the way in which the new legislative map has spurred grassroots engagement among Democrats across Wisconsin.

My conversations with Fair Wisconsin and with the Young Democrats of Wisconsin took place just prior to Vice President Kamala Harris naming Tim Walz, the governor of neighboring Minnesota, as her running mate — another factor likely to spur interest and enthusiasm among Democrats in the Dairy State.

“Talk It OUT” is presented by Gay City News.

Subscribe now on Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

(Music courtesy of IMG via uppbeat.io.)