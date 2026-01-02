What to do in queer NYC this weekend

The Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan are bathed in the light of the setting sun, as viewed from the Edge NYC, in New York City, U.S., December 29, 2025.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18 Premiere Viewing Party

Friday, January 2, 7 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

As the holidays wrap up, another season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is underway! Season 16 contestant Dawn will host a viewing party every week at 3 Dollar Bill. This week, Dawn will be joined by season 15 winner Sasha Colby. Tickets via Eventim.us.

Heated Rivalry

Saturday, January 3, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Join Brolesque for a special Heated Rivalry-inspired striptease show at 3 Dollar Bill! Tickets via Eventim.us.

HRT

Saturday, January 3, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

It’s time for your next dose of HRT – Brooklyn’s hottest underwear party for trans and enby folx! The month’s party will feature music from PUNKAL0ID and Malice of Wonderland, as well as gogo performances from Ivy Fischer and Honey the Gem. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Sinful Saturdays

Saturday, January 3, 11 p.m.

Pieces, 8 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Join Bootsie Lefaris, DJ Gingy, and a rotating cast of guest performers every Saturday at Pieces!

Queer Swing Dance

Sunday, January 4, 3 p.m.

Christ Church, 326 Clinton Street Brooklyn, NY

Come swing out with Queer Swing Dance NYC the first Sunday of every month! Intro sessions during the first hour, followed by two hours of social dance. No experience or partner necessary. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Spunk

Sunday, January 4, 10 p.m.

Pieces, 8 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Cherry Poppins hosts New York’s most popular go-go party with Aria Jae and DJs Senobyte and Gingy.