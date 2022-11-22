What to do in queer NYC November 24-December 1

Enjoy Thanksgiving weekend and the final weekend of November with several events across queer NYC:

Dirty Thursday: Pumpkin Spice

When: Thursday, November 24, 10 p.m.

Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Ditch Thanksgiving and party with your chosen family. House of Yes presents a very special Thanksgiving-themed Dirty Thursday. DJ Dirtyfinger will be spinning hot beats and mash-ups all night. Guests are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate to City Harvest pantry. Free RSVP at Eventbrite.com.

Cum Together with Marti

When: Friday, November 25, 8 p.m.

Where: Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215

Good Judy’s Queen of the Month is none other than Marti Cummings – who will be premiering their new show, Cum Together, along with Reese Havock.

Get Melanated with Kizha Carr

When: Fridays, starting at 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Spot at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Kizha Carr kicks off your weekend with Melanated, a weekly drag show with Egypt and Hibiscus.

Jock Swap

When: Friday, November 25, 10 p.m.

Where: Rockbar, 185 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Now that Thanksgiving, it’s the season for giving. Join Leather and Lace for a jock swap underwear party. There will also be an auction with proceeds going to the National Center for Transgender Equality.

Showtime Saturdays

When: Saturdays, starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Kick off your Saturday night upstairs at the Stonewall Inn with a hilarious rotating cast of drag queens, including Ari Kiki, Catrina, Hibiscus, Prada G Major, and more!

Sondheim Unplugged

When: Sunday, November 27; doors at 5:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

Where: 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY

Sondheim Unplugged returns with a new season! This monthly cabaret features some of Broadway’s greatest contemporary voices celebrating the legacy of Stephen Sondheim. The November show includes Ramona Mallory, Nicholas Rodriguez, Miki Abraham,James Sell, and more; music direction by John Fischer. Tickets available at 54below.com.

U Host?

When: Monday, November 28, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Rosemont, 63 Montrose Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Griffin Leeds hosts a biweekly evening of queer comedians at the Rosemont. This week’s lineup includes Shenuque Tissera, Honey Pluton, KiDane Kelati, Tessa Skara, and Gus Constantelis. Register on Eventbrite.com.

LGBTQ laser Tag and Bowling

When: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Where: Bowlmor Chelsea Piers, New York, NY

Looking for a safe space to enjoy community? Join an evening of queer laster tag and bowling. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door (or $20 in advance and $25 at the door for Queer Social subscribers). Buy tickets through Eventbrite.

“Schreber is a Woman” at Leslie-Lohman Museum

When: Multiple dates in November (see calendar on Eventbrite)

Where: Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art at 26 Wooster Street, New York, NY

While the main galleries are closed until September 16, “Schreber is a Woman” — a video installation that serves as a meditation on queer and trans history through Daniel Paul Schreber (1842-1911), who was a German judge.

Explore the Intimate City

When: Wednesday, November 30, 7 p.m.

Where: The Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway, New York, NY

Join New York Times critic Michael Kimmelman as he discusses his new book The Intimate City: Walking New York with NYU professor Suketu Mehta. Tickets to the event, along with signed copies of Intimate City are available at Strandbooks.com.

World AIDS Day Programming at NYC AIDS Memorial

When: December 1 beginning at 1 p.m.

Where: New York City AIDS Memorial

There will be programming commemorating World AIDS Day throughout the afternoon at the New York City AIDS Memorial. There will be a 1 p.m. press conference and then at 2 p.m. reading of the names of New Yorkers lost to the epidemic.

Out of the Darkness Candlelight Vigil and March

When: Thursday, December 1 at 6 p.m.

Where: Beginning at the New York City AIDS Memorial and continuing to Christopher Street

The Out of the Darkness candlelight vigil will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a 6:30 p.m. march, which will begin at the memorial. Folks will march from the memorial and continue to St. John’s Lutheran Church at 81 Christopher Street, where there will be speakers and performances.

——————————————————–

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.