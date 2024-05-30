What to do in queer NYC May 30-June 2 

It is that time of year again! Pride events are underway, including Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn Pride festivals. That said, there are no shortages of events across the city – including drag shows, movie festivals, bar crawls, speed dating, and more!

NewFest Pride

Thursday, May 30 – Monday, June 3; various times

Various locations

NewFest Pride presents over 15 of this year’s most anticipated queer movies and TV shows – including “A House is not a Disco,” “Close to You,” “The Queen of my Dreams,” and more – along with filmmaker Q&A’s, afterparties, and outdoor screenings! For full schedule, as well as individual tickets, and in-person and virtual passes, visit NewFest.org.

The Errors Tour

Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Make no mistake: you do not want to miss Taylor Sheesh – the ultimate Swiftie drag impersonator from the Philippines – pay tribute to the other Taylor’s Era’s Tour. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Boys’ Club

Thursday, May 30, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Join funny boys Nico Carney and Conor Janda for a night of laughs, surprises, and maybe even cake! Joining Nico and Conor are Francesca D’Uva, Drew Anderson, Karli Marulli, and many more! Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Queer Tag

Thursday, May 30, 8:30 p.m.

Bowlmor Chelsea Piers, Pier 60, New York, NY

Join Queer Social at Queer Tag, a night of unlimited laser tag, bowling, drink specials, and more. Discounted tickets via Eventbrite.

Call your Girlfriends

Thursday, May 30, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Atomic Annie & Chase Runaway are hosting a Robyn-tribute party with additional shows by Jupiter Genesis and Suddenly Audrey. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Our Joy is a Protest

Friday, May 31, 2 p.m.

The Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY

New York City Gay Men’s Chorus – along with Tonewall, Youth Pride Chorus, and the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus – present Our Joy Is a Protest: A Choral Installation of Song, an all-day celebration of queer joy and community. Tickets via Whitney.org.

Summer Scents

Friday, May 31, 6 p.m.

MAISON 10, 4 West 29th Street, New York, NY

Maison 10 invites you to discover your new summer scent at a pop-up evening featuring two female-owned fragrance brands: Emmotiv and IRFE. This event will also be the last chance to see the store’s current showcase, “Sexy New York.” Tickets via Eventbrite.

Book Release Party for Poets

Friday, May 31, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Regie Cabico and Drew Pisarra celebrate the release of their poetry collections at the Bureau. Copies of both books – “A Rabbit in Search of a Rolex” by Cabico and “Fassbinder: His Movies, My Poems” by Pisarra – will be available for purchase. The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Diva

Friday, May 31, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The diva Fifi DuBois is back with DJ Galindo, and the two are throwing an all night dance party on the main level of the Stonewall Inn!

Staten Island Pride Festival

Saturday, June 1, 12 p.m.

Snug Harbor Cultural Center, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY

Celebrate Pride on Staten Island with live music, artists, craft vendors, food, activities, performers, and more. For more information, visit Snug-Harbor.org.

Dandyland Gets Kinky

Saturday, June 1, 2 p.m.

Boxers Hell’s Kitchen, 735 9th Avenue, New York, NY

Kick off your pride month at Dandyland queer art fair, featuring over 20 LGBTQ+ vendors selling kink-themed art, pins, jewelry, apparel and more.

Road to Pride: Chelsea Edition

Saturday, June 1, 4 p.m.

Various locations, staring at Elmo (156 7th Avenue)

NYC Pride’s Road to Pride continues with a bar crawl throughout Chelsea. The first stop is Elmo Restaurant, followed by Baracuda at 5 p.m., and Rebar at 6 p.m. Tickets via Eventbrite.

House of Muse Pride Kickoff

Saturday, June 1, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

House of No. 5 invites you to kick off Pride month with an all-star drag party featuring RuPaul Drag Race queens Symone, Shea Coulee, Jaida Essence Hall, Kandy Muse, and Xunami Muse. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Celebrate Queens Pride

Sunday June 2; 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Intersection of 37th Road and 75th Street, Jackson Heights, Queens

Celebrate New York’s diverse LGBTQ+ community at the 32nd anniversary of Queens Pride with a parade and street festival in Jackson Heights. This year’s grand marshals are New York State Senator Leroy Comrie, community advocate Amber Ferrer, and New York State teacher of the year Billy Green. The festival starts at 11 a.m., and the parade kicks off at noon! For full details, visit NewQueensPride.org.

Queens Pride with Queens Community House

Sunday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

37-06 77th St. in Jackson Heights, Queens

Join the Queens Center for Gay Seniors, Beacon149 Community Center, and other Queens Community House programs at Queens Pride. Meet at 37-06 77th St. in Jackson Heights from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for breakfast and T-shirts. For more information, contact qcgsteam@qchnyc.org.

Miss Stonewall 2024

Sunday June 2, 8 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, N

Ariel Sinclair and Hibiscus invite you to the annual Miss Stonewall pageant! For more information and to register, email mikesalinari@gmail.com.