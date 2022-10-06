What to do in queer NYC October 6-9

Spooky season is in full effect. Get into the swing of Halloween with events across New York City.

Post Pandemic Burlesque

When: Thursday, October 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Tallulah Talons, the self-proclaimed ‘giantess of burlesque,’ is joined by Apathy Angel, Vic Sin, and Lady Mabuhay for an evening of burlesque you won’t forget at Club Cumming! Get tickets via Eventbrite.

Figure Drawing with Doable Guys

When: Thursday, October 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Ripley-Grier Studios, 520 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Doable Guys invites you to join them for an evening of figure drawing with some of the city’s most “doable” of male models! Tickets are available via DoableGuys.com.

Geek Out After ComicCon

When: Friday, October 7, 6 p.m.

Where: Industry Bar, 355 West 52nd St, New York, NY

Geeks Out invites you to SNIKT – the organization’s New York Comic Con afterparty. Join them for an evening of cocktails, cosplay, dancing, drag performances, and more. Visit geeksout.org/ for more information.

Freedom Fridays @ the Spot

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Spot at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Kick off the weekend right and dance the night awayat the Spot, Hell’s Kitchen’s newest queer bar. Steve Sidewalk and DJ Nesto rotate shifts every weekend.

Bottoms Who Munch

When: Saturday, October 8, 1:00 p.m.

Where: Harlem Tavern, 2153 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, New York, NY

Calling all bottoms, submissives, switches, and middles! BLX Alternative invites you to S-Types Munch, a social gathering celebrating lives of s-types looking to meet and mingle with other like-minded individuals. Tickets via Eventbrite.

I’m Cher, Bitch

When: Saturday, October 8, 10:00 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Rify Royalty and 3 Dollar Bill invite you to a night celebrating Cher in all her glory. Beats by Boyish Charm, Rocket, and Foster, just Foster; additional performances by Tyler Ashley, Brazier, and Blair Bitch. Tickets via SeeTickets.com.

Queer Coney Island

When: Sunday, October 9, 1:00 p.m.

Where: Coney Island Brewery, 1904 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Join Hugh Ryan, author of “When Brooklyn Was Queer,” Lesbian Herstory Archives Coordinator Alexis Clements, and the Alliance for Coney Island and learn the rich queer history of the Brooklyn’s iconic beachside community. Register in advance for drink discounts. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Bitter-Sweet Reunion Pie

When: Sunday, October 9; 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. performances

Where: 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY

The diner will reopen for one-night only as 54 Below welcomes some of the actresses who played Jenna in Waitress to share stories from the production and show us what baking can do. Performances by Jisel Soleil Ayon, Christine Dwyer, Kyra Kennedy, Bailey McCall, Kelly Prendergast, and more! Tickets @ 54Below.com.

Red, White & Royal Blue

When: Tuesday, October 11, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Strand Book Store, 828 Broadway, New York, NY

Join New York Times bestselling author, Casey McQuiston, for the launch of Red, White & Royal Blue: Collector’s Edition, which will feature new artwork and an additional chapter. Casey will be joined by New York Times Book Review editor MJ Franklin. Tickets via StrandBooks.com.

Queer Bowl

When: Tuesday, October 11, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Bowlero Times Square, 222 West 44th Street, New York, NY

Turn off the apps and join Queer Social for Queer Bowl. The evening will include unlimited bowling, private lanes for Queer Social guests, as well as food and drink specials. Discounts available for Queer Social subscribers. Find tickets via Eventbrite.

Queer Coming of Age in China

When: Wednesday, October 12, 6:30 p.m.

Where: China Institute in America, 40 Rector Street, New York, NY

The China Institute presents “Coming of Age in China Now,” a new series exploring life and society in contemporary China. Guest speakers include Yanhui Peng, a researcher at the Nankai University Zhou Enlai School of Government’s Institute on Community Development; Zhijun Hu, founder of China’s PFLAG; and Alex, a former student at Peking University. Register via Eventbrite.

Hot Mess at House of Yes

When: Wednesday, October 12, 7:00 p.m.

Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

You’re invited to the messiest drag show in Brooklyn. Zalika Parsons is searching for the next “Mx. Hot Mess” and invites every drag queen, king, queerdo, and weirdo to step up and put on a show.

Drag Double Feature

When: Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13; 8:00 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Jan from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Neon Coven present a Halloween double feature: Jannifer’s Body — a pop-punk fused love letter to queer horror — and A Secret Late Night Show — a surprise show that will leave you shivering in antici… pation. Tickets for both nights available via SeeTickets.

Do You Like Scary Movies?

When: Thursday, October 13, 10:00 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Rify Royalty as Sidney Prescott, Baby Love as Casey Becker, and K. James as Billy Loomis… this is gonna be a Scream. Head out to C’mon Everybody for a drag tribute to Wes Craven’s classic horror film, Scream. Tickets via Dice.fm.

The 34th Annual New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival

When: October 13 through October 25, various times

Where: Various locations

The 2022 The New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival, which will take place across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and online, will feature over 100 new LGBTQ+ movies, television shows, special events, panel conversations, and more. Visit newfest.org/events/ for a full lineup and tickets.

Fruit Cake Fridays

When: Friday, October 14, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

The Cake Boys are bringing their new monthly drag king show to Club Cumming. Performances every second Friday of the month.

ShrekFest

When: Friday, October 14, 10:00 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s token straight contestant Maddy Morphosis hosts Shrekfest, a celebration of all things Shrek! Additional performances by Rebecca Havemeyer, Chola Spears, Neon Calypso, SYN, and Thee Suburbia. Find tickets via SeeTickets.

The Dragon Sisters @ C’mon Everybody

When: Friday, October 14, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

They’ve partied with Madonna, been featured in Vogue, and now the Dragon Sisters are going to party all night at C’mon Everybody. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queer History of the Met

When: Saturday, October 15, 11:15 a.m.

Where: Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY

“LGBTQ Secrets of the Met” is a private, in-person tour of the homoerotic treasures from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s permanent collection. Guided by Professor Andrew Lear, guests will learn the hidden symbols, poses, and context behind both famous and lesser known works of art. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Movies Under The Stars

When: Saturday, October 15, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Owl’s Head Park, 68th Street and Colonial Road, Brooklyn, NY

It’s just a little Hocus Pocus. NYC Parks’ Movies Under the Stars series continues this October with plenty of Halloween movies for all ages including “Hocus Pocus.” Visit nycgovparks.org for more information and additional screenings.

Gay Green-Wood Walking Tour

When: Sunday, October 16, 11:00 a.m.

Where: The Green-Wood Cemetery. 500 25th Street, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month with a walking tour featuring Green-Wood Cemetery’s influential queer residents, including Paul Jabara, Emma Stebbins, Drs. Emery Hetrick, Damien Martin, and more. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Funny Ghoul

When: Sunday, October 16, 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 West 42 Street, New York, NY

Kiki Ball-Change presents a ghoulish new take on her popular cabaret show, including Halloween classics and new parodies that’ll have you in stitches. Tickets via OvationTix.

Tuesday Happy Hour @ Lambda Lounge

When: Every Tuesday from 6-10 p.m.

Where: 2256 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., New York, NY

Located in the heart of Harlem, Tuesday is the new Friday at Lambda Lounge with two-for-one specials every Tuesday.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.