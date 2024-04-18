What to do in queer NYC April 18-21

Queens World Film Festival

Thursday, April 18 through Friday, April 19; various times

Kaufman The Zukor Theater, 74-15 35th Ave #6f, Queens, NY

Queens World Film Festival spotlights 7 LGBTQ+ films from, for, and about community, including “Ambrosia” by Amy Northup, “Unlucky in Love” by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, “Check Please” by Victor Mignatti and Scott T. Hinson, and more. Tickets and full-schedule via QueensWorldFilmFestival.org.

Queer Country Swing Party

Thursday, April 18, 6 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole StreetBrooklyn, NY

Copperhead Meg and Elia Lara host Queer Country Swing Night at 9 Bob Note. No partner or dance experience needed. Learn how to confidently follow or lead at your next Cowboy Carter dance party. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Souvenir Residency

Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Queer synth-pop artist Souvenir continues his residency at C’mon Everybody. This month he will be joined by special guest Mark Dylan. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Haute by Day, Hot by Night

Friday, April 19, 6 p.m.

SoHo Project Space, 127 Prince St Unit B, New York, NY

Join the SoHo Project Space for the opening reception of their new exhibit featuring the erotic works of fashion illustrator William Donovan. On display through Sunday, April 28.

The Lesbian Agenda is Back

Friday, April 19, 6:30 p.m.

The Bell House, 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY

Sophie Santos’ Lesbian Agenda returns, featuring some of the best queer comedians of all time – including Jessica Henderson, Dylan Adler, Clara Olshansky, and more. Tickets via Eventbrite.

TELL: Fire

Friday, April 19, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street #210, New York, NY

TELL – an evening of queer storytelling – returns to the Bureau. Drae Campbell hosts, and is joined by storytellers Christen Clifford, Léoh Hailu-Ghermay, Klondyke, and Marg Suarez. Visit BGSQD.com for more information.

2 Gays, 1 Mic

Friday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Calling all Swifties: Tortured comedians Carson Mlnarik and Ryan Curcie celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s new album with a comedy show featuring New York’s top LGBTQ+ and female stand up comedians. Stick around after for a Taylor listening party with Phoebe Bing Bong. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Banana Fever Ball

Friday, April 19, 10 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Fresh off of her Drag Race run, Nymphia Wind hosts the Banana Fever Ball alongside fellow Drag Race alumni Manila Luzon, Megami, Mirage, and Plasma. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Provoke at Stonewall

Friday, April 19, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The Stonewall Inn hosts New York’s premier aerial performance and dance party, upstairs on the third Friday of every month.

Rainbow Book Fair

Saturday, April 20, 12 p.m.

The Center, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY

The largest LGBTQ+ book fair in the US returns to The Center, bringing together writers, publishers, readers, and book lovers. The event features multiple panel discussions, a poetry marathon, and drag story time. For the full schedule, visit RainbowBookFair.com.

Flower Power

Saturday, April 20, 2 p.m.

Boxers Hell’s Kitchen, 735 9th Avenue, New York, NY

Queer up your 4/20 with the Dandyland queer art fair, featuring 20 vendors selling art, pins, apparel, and more.

Queer Smoke and Sketch

Saturday, April 20, 4:20 p.m.

The Brooklyn Loft, 488 Jefferson Street #221, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate 4/20 with a 2-hour smoke and sketch session at the Brooklyn Loft. Tickets, available via Eventbrite, include materials.

Poppers

Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Hit the dance floor with DJ Chaotic for a night of pop bops, mashups, and remixes! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queerchella

Sunday, April 21, 4 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Dan Kiernan and Price Troche present Queerchella, a monthly queer music festival, at 3 Dollar Bill! Hosted by Jayse Vegas, this month’s line-up includes Summer Fling, Isa Bruder, Already Late, and many more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

So True, Bestie

Sunday, April 21, 9 p.m.

Parkside Lounge, 317 East Houston Street, New York, NY

Join Nika Lomazzo and Anya Volz for a special edition of their queer comedy show and social hour. Discounted tickets via Eventbrite.