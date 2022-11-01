Spooky costumes take over annual Village Halloween Parade

After an afternoon of trick-or-treating, kids and adults alike flooded the streets for the annual Village Halloween Parade on October 31 as thousands of revelers marched along or cheered from the sidelines while donning their most outrageous and creative outfits.

It was the 49th annual edition of the Village Halloween Parade, which took over Sixth Avenue on Halloween evening. The festivities brought out costumes of all kinds — from skeletons to ghosts — and the crowd was overflowing with excited attendees who cheered on the marchers throughout the night.

Although the parade got off to a drier start, the rain started to come down as the night progressed — but that never stopped the determined individuals who convened to celebrate the annual Village Halloween Parade.

Check out some pictures from the parade: