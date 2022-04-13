Turtle Creek Chorale to Premiere ‘Dreamland: Tulsa, 1921’ at Carnegie Hall in July

The popular gay men’s chorus, the Turtle Creek Chorale, will bring melodies of peace, love, and social justice during a special concert in New York City this summer.

On July 9, Turtle Creek Chorale will take the stage and perform “Let Us March On!” at Carnegie Hall. The show will also premiere “Dreamland: Tulsa 1921,” which honors the victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The show will take place following the two-year anniversary of the protests of the murder of George Floyd,

“Growing up in Tulsa and attending primary school there, I never learned about the horrific Tulsa Race Massacre – it was hidden from us,” said Sean Baugh, Turtle Creek Chorale Artistic Director and Tulsa native. – “While I knew of the events from spoken knowledge passed down, it wasn’t until the massacre was again depicted in HBO’s Watchmen early last year did I fully understand the importance and power of the story of this horrific piece of my Oklahoma history.”

Written by librettist Sandra Seaton and composer Marques Garrett, “Dreamland: Tulsa, 1921” tells the true story of the victims who lost everything in the all-Black Greenwood neighborhood of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The piece acknowledges the efforts still needed to achieve a brighter future for people of color in our communities and is named after the Williams Dreamland Theater, which was one of the first buildings to be destroyed during the 1921 riot.

The evening will also include the world premiere “Where Are the Bodies?” by Dallas-based composer Reginal White, along with many pieces dealing with the subjects of racial equity. Performers for the evening include Baugh, who is also the Turtle Creek Chorale conductor, Turtle Creek Chorale, and members of the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus.

The show will take place at 8 p.m. in the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now at CarnegieHall.org.

While primarily a gay men’s chorus, the Turtle Creek Chorale welcomes all men and those who identify as male, regardless of sexual orientation. Learn more about Turtle Creek Chorale at TurtleCreekChorale.com.