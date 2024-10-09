With squeaky tight polls, Harris takes aim at Trump’s strengths

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In the 19th episode of “Talk It OUT: LGBTQ Voices In A Queer Election Year,” I welcome back Dr. Patrick Egan, a political science professor at New York University who studies and writes about American public opinion and the influence it has on policy, partisanship, and identity.

With the election just a month away, Patrick helps guide us through the thicket of public opinion polls, discusses some of the unique ways Kamala Harris is tackling the challenges she faces in taking on Donald Trump, offers insight on the impact of down-ballot races and referendums, and gives an interesting take on which recent presidential election he sees as most comparable to this year’s contest.

Patrick also delivers his assessment on the value and limitations of betting markets that take wagers on the presidential and other election contests.

In next week’s episode, which goes live on Wednesday, Oct. 16, I speak to a Boston Democratic activist who first got engaged in his local ward committee in the wake of the 2016 election when his frustration and anger about the rise of Donald Trump convinced him it was time to do something in support of his beliefs.

Bob Binney’s story is probably a lot like that of many other voters. The story of the leadership role he has taken on in Boston’s Ward 5 Democratic Committee and the work he has led in reaching out to thousands of voters in swing states is a timely lesson in what we can all still do in the weeks left in this year’s presidential contest.

