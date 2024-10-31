The LGBTQ candidates running for office in New York 

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

LGBTQ candidates are running for seats in state and federal races in New York City, where many of the incumbents are running uncontested in the general election. Some out candidates running for office in New York are facing more competitive races in districts north of the five boroughs.

In the State Legislature, State Senators Jabari Brisport of Brooklyn and Brad Hoylman-Sigal of Manhattan are the out New York City-based candidates running for another term in the upper chamber, while Queens’ Jessica González-Rojas and Manhattan’s Deborah Glick and Tony Simone are seeking re-election in the State Assembly. The only one who has a challenger, according to Ballotpedia, is Hoylman-Sigal, who is up against Republican Emily Yuexin Miller, but all of the out incumbents in New York City are expected to win their races. Manhattan Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell announced last year that he would not run for re-election.

In a pair of districts in the state’s Capital region, two out candidates are looking to win seats in the State Legislature. Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi is running for State Senate in District 44 against incumbent Republican James Tedisco, who arrived at the State Senate in January of last year after previously spending more than three decades in the State Assembly. If victorious, Samghvi would be the first out LGBTQ woman elected to the State Senate.

Chloe Pierce, an out candidate who defeated Kent Sopris in the Democratic Primary for Assembly District 107, is hoping to knock off incumbent Scott H. Bendett, who represents Columbia, Rensselaer, and Washington Counties, along with the town of Bethlehem in Albany County.

In the Rochester area, out Assemblymember Harry Bronson is seeking another term in the 138th District. Tracy DiFlorio, a Monroe County legislator, is challenging Bronson from the Republican side.

New York State has several congressional races featuring LGBTQ candidates. Out Congressmember Ritchie Torres, who is expected to win a third term in the Bronx’s 15th District, has two challengers: Republican Gonzalo Duran and LaRouche Party candidate Jose Vega.

North of New York City is where some of the races are more competitive. Former Congressmember Mondaire Jones is trying to make his way back to Capitol Hill in the race for the 17th District, which covers Rockland County and Putnam County in addition to Northern Westchester County and parts of southern Dutchess County. Jones is facing first-term incumbent Mike Lawler, who had a five-point lead over Jones in a recent Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill poll. In the 2020 election, Jones became the first out gay Black person elected to Congress and Torres became the first out gay Afro-Latino member of Congress.

In the nearby 18th Congressional District, which includes Kingston, Newburgh, and Poughkeepsie, out Republican Alison Esposito trails incumbent Democrat Pat Ryan by nine points in the same poll. Esposito formerly served as deputy inspector and commanding officer of the 70th Precinct in the NYPD.