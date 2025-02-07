Stonewall Democratic Club of NYC honors four leaders at ‘defiant’ awards night

Kamala Harris’ videographer Azza Cohen with Queers for Kamala founders Danny Wein, Kathleen Borschow, and Jeffrey Omura.

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City recognized four honorees during the political club’s “Defiant” awards night on Jan. 30.

The club honored out former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who was not in attendance; Destination Tomorrow executive director Sean Coleman; New York Transgender Advocacy Group director of advocacy and programs Yanery Cruz; and Queers for Kamala co-founders Kathleen Borschow, Jeffrey Omura, and Daniel Wein.

Several elected officials and community leaders were in attendance at the citywide LGBTQ political club’s event.

See some photos below: