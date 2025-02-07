Talk It OUT

Stonewall Democratic Club of NYC honors four leaders at ‘defiant’ awards night

Kamala Harris' videographer Azza Cohen with Queers for Kamala founders Danny Wein, Kathleen Borschow, and Jeffrey Omura.
Kamala Harris’ videographer Azza Cohen with Queers for Kamala founders Danny Wein, Kathleen Borschow, and Jeffrey Omura.
Donna Aceto

The Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City recognized four honorees during the political club’s “Defiant” awards night on Jan. 30.

The club honored out former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who was not in attendance; Destination Tomorrow executive director Sean Coleman; New York Transgender Advocacy Group director of advocacy and programs Yanery Cruz; and Queers for Kamala co-founders Kathleen Borschow, Jeffrey Omura, and Daniel Wein.

Several elected officials and community leaders were in attendance at the citywide LGBTQ political club’s event.

See some photos below:

Stonewall Democratic Club of NYC vice president Kenny Agosto holds a brick-style award for former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who was unable to attend.
Stonewall Democratic Club of NYC vice president Kenny Agosto holds a brick-style award for former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who was unable to attend.Donna Aceto
Amit Bagga and Assemblymember Tony Simone.
Amit Bagga and Assemblymember Tony Simone.Donna Aceto
Congressmember Jerrold Nadler, Meatpacking District executive director Jeffrey C. Lefrancois, Hudson River Trust executive vice president of park relationships and programs Robert Atterbury, and Assemblymember Deborah Glick.
Congressmember Jerrold Nadler, Meatpacking District executive director Jeffrey C. Lefrancois, Hudson River Trust executive vice president of park relationships and programs Robert Atterbury, and Assemblymember Deborah Glick.Donna Aceto
Stonewall Democratic Club of NYC president Gabriel Lewenstein.
Stonewall Democratic Club of NYC president Gabriel Lewenstein.Donna Aceto
Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado.
Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado.Donna Aceto
Destination Tomorrow executive director Sean Coleman.
Destination Tomorrow executive director Sean Coleman.Donna Aceto
Stonewall board member Melissa Sklarz with awardees Yanery Cruz and Sean Coleman.
Stonewall board member Melissa Sklarz with awardees Yanery Cruz and Sean Coleman.Donna Aceto
Azza Cohen with partner and fellow awardee Kathleen Borschow.
Azza Cohen with partner and fellow awardee Kathleen Borschow.Donna Aceto
Rod Townsend with Yanery Cruz and Councilmember Crystal Hudson of Brooklyn.
Rod Townsend with Yanery Cruz and Councilmember Crystal Hudson of Brooklyn.Donna Aceto
Kenny Agosto (left); mayoral hopefuls Scott Stringer and State Senator Jessica Ramos; and Jay W. Walker.
Kenny Agosto (left); mayoral hopefuls Scott Stringer and State Senator Jessica Ramos; and Jay W. Walker.Donna Aceto

