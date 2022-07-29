Stonewall Democrats unveil endorsements for State Senate, Congress

The Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City on July 28 announced political endorsements for primary races in the State Senate and Congress.

The club, which votes to support candidates in political races across the city, rolled out the endorsements just weeks ahead of the August primary for State Senate and Congress.

In New York’s redrawn 10th Congressional District — one of the most-watched competitions this primary season — the club opted to endorse Councilmember Carlina Rivera of Manhattan. The race features multiple out LGBTQ candidates, including incumbent Congressmember Mondaire Jones of Rockland and Westchester County and Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou of Manhattan.

“Having Stonewall Democrats’ support in this race is a true honor considering the fights we’ve already taken on and won together,” Rivera said in a written statement. “Here in New York City, we’ve worked to secure accessible gender affirming healthcare for New Yorkers via the Street Health Outreach and Wellness mobile units, we’ve stood up to create affordable housing opportunities for LGBTQ+ youth and elders, and that work must continue on the federal level.”

Jones, who currently represents the 17th Congressional District in Rockland County and Westchester County, made history when he was first elected in 2020 as the first out gay Black member of Congress. Jones was elected at the same time as Ritchie Torres of the Bronx, who rose to become the first out gay Afro-Latino member of Congress.

Several contenders are vying for the redrawn seat in NY-10, which stretches from Manhattan to Brooklyn and includes neighborhoods such as Greenwich Village, Chinatown, Park Slope, Sunset Park, and parts of Borough Park. The crowded race once featured former Mayor Bill de Blasio, but he has since dropped out.

The existing 10th Congressional District is, for now, occupied by Congressmember Jerrold Nadler, who is facing his colleague, Congressmember Carolyn Maloney, in the redrawn 12th Congressional District. Stonewall voted to endorse Maloney in that race.

While the club did not back an LGBTQ candidate in the 10th Congressional District, Stonewall backed other queer competitors, including Torres of District 15, congressional hopeful Robert Zimmerman of District 3, and State Senate candidates Kaegan Mays-Williams of District 21, Jabari Brisport of District 25, and Brad Hoylman of District 47.

The club’s other endorsements included Jessica Ramos of District 13, Julia Salazar of District 18, Zellnor Myrie of District 20, Jess Scarcella of District 23, Andrew Gounardes of District 26, Brian Kavanaugh of District 27, José M. Serrano of District 29, Cordell Cleare of District 30, Robert Jackson of District 31, Gustavo Rivera of District 33, Nathalia Fernández of District 34, Jamaal Bailey of District 36, Mike Corbett of District 59.

The club also endorsed Nydia Velázquez of District 7, Hakeem Jeffries of District 8, Max Rose of District 11, and Adriano Espaillat of District 13.

Primary election day is August 23, but early voting begins August 13. The deadline to request an absentee ballot online is August 8. The general election is in November.