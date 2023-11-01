Galleries

Spooky costumes take over Village Halloween Parade

New Yorkers dressed in a wide range of costumes flocked to the Village for this year's annual Halloween Parade.
Donna Aceto

Crowds of people donning a blend of scary and creative costumes marched through the Village on Oct. 31 in the 50th annual edition of the Village Halloween Parade.

Bands played lively music while locals of all ages walked along Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to West 15th Street in Manhattan to celebrate Halloween. LGBTQ representation was visible, as well, with Gays Against Guns and others participating in the festivities.

Laurie Anderson and the late Lou Reed were recognized as grand marshals of the annual parade, which kicked off at 7 p.m. and lasted for several hours before crowds dissipated.

This year’s theme was “UPSIDE/DOWN: INSIDE/OUT,” which, according to organizers, referred to the way in which “we have seen our world turn UPSIDE/DOWN and we all went INSIDE — not just inside to our apartments and houses, but inside ourselves.

See some photos below from this year’s festivities:

Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto

