Shea Diamond, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Shea Diamond (she/her).

Shea is a game-changing singer-songwriter who mixes R&B, rock and hip-hop, blues, folk, and gospel to make music that speaks to the universal experience while sharing from her very personal one. Shea co-wrote three singles: Don’t Shoot, Third Presence of a Legend, and I Am America, the protest celebration that proclaims “my existence is a riot!” and serves as the theme song to HBO’s “We’re Here.”

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.