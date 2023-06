Shea Diamond, Thank You For Coming Out

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Shea Diamond (she/her).

Shea is a game-changing singer-songwriter who mixes R&B, rock and hip-hop, blues, folk, and gospel to make music that speaks to the universal experience while sharing from her very personal one. Shea co-wrote three singles: Don’t Shoot, Third Presence of a Legend, and I Am America, the protest celebration that proclaims “my existence is a riot!” and serves as the theme song to HBO’s “We’re Here.”

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.