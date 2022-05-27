Activism

Gays Against Guns lead march and rally after Uvalde shooting

GAG_2471
Gays Against Guns activists at Duffy Square on May 26.
Donna Aceto

Gays Against Guns brought the fight against gun violence to Duffy Square on May 26 in response to the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two adults were murdered and 17 others were wounded.

The Texas shooting — which has been surrounded by questions over the police response — came just over a week after a white supremacist went to a Tops grocery store and murdered 10 Black people and shot a total of 13 individuals. According to local officials, the 18-year-old Texas shooter, Salvador Ramos, started off by shooting his grandmother before driving to the school to barricade himself in a room and carry out his killings. He spent an hour there until he was killed by police. In the wake of the shooting, parents and others have wondered why authorities took so long to apprehend the shooter.

Gays Against Guns reminded the public that the group’s policy has been to hold demonstrations whenever 10 or more people are killed due to gun violence. Members of Gays Against Guns met at PS 212 at 328 West 48th Street and marched to Times Square before holding a rally on the red steps. Congressmember Caroline Maloney and out gay State Senator Brad Hoylman showed up in support of the demonstration and delivered speeches.

Zak Sommerfield, Thank You For Coming Out (While Staying In)

Thank You for Coming Out

Gays Against Guns continued its tradition of using “Human Beings” dressed in white to represent individuals killed by gun violence. Others in the crowd held signs urging greater gun control and paying tribute to those who have been killed by guns.

Gays Against Guns’ “Human Beings” wear all white to honor the lives lost to gun violence.Donna Aceto
Pallbearers hold child-size coffins in memory of the children killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24.Donna Aceto
Gays Against Guns co-founder John Grauwiler.Donna Aceto
The “Human Beings” hold placards dedicated to people killed by gun violence.Donna Aceto
Gays Against Guns’ Jay W. Walker speaks out against ongoing gun violence.Donna Aceto
Marti Allen-Cummings joins the demonstration.Donna Aceto

