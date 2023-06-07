Pride sweeps through Sunnyside, Queens

Community members flocked to Lowery Plaza on June 2 for the second annual edition of Sunnyside Pride, which is also intended to encompass Woodside, Lon Island City, Astoria, and western Queens.

Marchers came with colorful banners, performers dazzled the crowds, and drag artists hosted Drag Story Hour for locals of all ages. A large rainbow arch towered over the crowd and performers near the 40th Street and Lowery Street 7 Train station. Local vendors were also perched at booths around the main Pride area.

The event drew multiple local leaders, including Congressmember Nydia Velázquez, District Leaders Émilia Decaudin and Melissa Sklarz, and State Senator Michael Gianaris.

The neighborhood-based event is one of many local Prides across the city. Brighton Beach Pride, for example, was held in May, while GayRidge was held on June 4 and Harlem Pride is slated to take place on June 24 from noon to 6 p.m. at 12th Avenue and West 133rd Street.

See some photos from Sunnyside Pride below: