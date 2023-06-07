News

Pride sweeps through Sunnyside, Queens

By
comments
Posted on
The "SunnyPride" banner leads the way.
The “SunnyPride” banner leads the way at the second annual Sunnyside Pride.
Adrian Childress

Community members flocked to Lowery Plaza on June 2 for the second annual edition of Sunnyside Pride, which is also intended to encompass Woodside, Lon Island City, Astoria, and western Queens.

Marchers came with colorful banners, performers dazzled the crowds, and drag artists hosted Drag Story Hour for locals of all ages. A large rainbow arch towered over the crowd and performers near the 40th Street and Lowery Street 7 Train station. Local vendors were also perched at booths around the main Pride area.

The event drew multiple local leaders, including Congressmember Nydia Velázquez, District Leaders Émilia Decaudin and Melissa Sklarz, and State Senator Michael Gianaris.

The neighborhood-based event is one of many local Prides across the city. Brighton Beach Pride, for example, was held in May, while GayRidge was held on June 4 and Harlem Pride is slated to take place on June 24 from noon to 6 p.m. at 12th Avenue and West 133rd Street.

See some photos from Sunnyside Pride below:

The "SunnyPride" banner leads the way at the second annual Sunnyside Pride.
The “SunnyPride” banner leads the way at the second annual Sunnyside Pride.Adrian Childress
Families look on during Drag Story Hour.
Families look on during Drag Story Hour.Adrian Childress
A captivating performance grabs the attention from the crowd.
A captivating performance grabs the attention from the crowd.
A large rainbow towers over Sunnyside Pride.
Locals gather around a performance under the rainbow arch near the subway station.Adrian Childress

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

LGBTQ+ events in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Arts

Politics

Crime

Perspectives

Related Articles

More from Around NYC