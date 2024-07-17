A Pride season retirement farewell to Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Congregation Beit Simchat Torah (CBST), the world’s largest LGBTQ synagogue, said farewell to Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, who is retiring after leading the congregation for 32 years of its more than 50-year history. The sendoff began with a star-studded concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 3, 2024, attended by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other celebrities.

Two Friday Shabbat services during June’s Pride Month were the last time that the Rabbi would lead the congregation, starting off with a service on June 21 in CBST’s building on 30th Street. Politicians including New York State Attorney Letitia James and Manhattan City Councilmember Erik Bottcher addressed the crowd in this intimate service. Other special guests included the Israeli-South African peace activist Robi Damelin, director of international relations for the Parents Circle – Families Forum, a group working in both Palestine and Israel towards non-violence and reconciliation to end the occupation. Israeli-American pianist Yael Weiss also performed “32 Bright Clouds: Beethoven Conversations Around the World” to honor the Rabbi.

The larger Pride Shabbat service was held on Friday, June 28 in Masonic Hall on Sixth Avenue in Chelsea, inside of the gilded Grand Lodge Room, which lent a sepia-toned sense of nostalgia to the evening. Long time friends and congregants of the synagogue from over the decades returned for Rabbi Kleinbaum’s final service. These included New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal and his husband David Sigal, the political writer Masha Gessen, and the comedian Kate Clinton, among many others. The evening was also highlighted by a specially commissioned piece from composer Jonathan Comisar, “Listen, My People,” in honor of the Rabbi’s retirement.

Asked by Gay City News about how she felt through her retirement and the various events to honor her, Rabbi Kleinbaum simply said she was “overwhelmed.”

See a selection of photos from both evenings as the congregants said goodbye through a mix of tears, laughter, and joy.