Pride season in pictures: Snapshots from around NYC

Members of the NYC Dyke March team.
Members of the NYC Dyke March team at Brooklyn Pride.
Donna Aceto

The final Sunday of June represents the pinnacle of Pride Month in New York City, but many smaller Pride festivities typically take place around the five boroughs in the weeks leading up to the main event.

Most of the Pride events are during Pride Month, but some are usually held outside of Pride Month, such as Brighton Beach Pride, which is in May every year, or NYC Black Pride, which is in August.

Below, we have compiled a collection of moments from many of the Pride events so far this season, including Queens Pride, which falls on the first weekend of June; Brooklyn Pride, which has a twilight march on the second Saturday of June every year; and Bronx Pride, which is the last of the main borough-based events before the big weekend.

Rev. Micah Bucey, Thank You For Coming Out

Thank You for Coming Out

BRIGHTON BEACH PRIDE

Brighton Beach Pride shines a spotlight on LGBTQ immigrants, especially those from Russian-speaking countries.Matt Tracy
The Rude Mechanical Orchestra performs during the rally on the boardwalk in Brighton Beach.
The Rude Mechanical Orchestra performs during the rally on the boardwalk in Brighton Beach.Matt Tracy
Brighton Beach Pride co-founder Yelena Goltsman delivers remarks.
Brighton Beach Pride co-founder Yelena Goltsman closes out the event.Matt Tracy

QUEENS PRIDE

Rainbow Pride!
Rainbow Pride!Donna Aceto
New York Transgender Advocacy Group's table.
New York Transgender Advocacy Group’s table.Donna Aceto
Fogo Azul drums through Jackson Heights.
Fogo Azul drums through Jackson Heights.Donna Aceto
Dykes on Bikes roaring along the streets of Jackson Heights.
Dykes on Bikes roaring along the streets of Jackson Heights.Donna Aceto
Housing Works' table.
Housing Works’ table.Donna Aceto

BROOKLYN PRIDE

Gotham Cheer performs during the twilight march.Donna Aceto
Rainbows galore for Brooklyn Pride!Donna Aceto
A direct response to Florida’s discriminatory policies targeting LGBTQ rights in education.Donna Aceto
The energetic scene outside of Ginger's Bar.
The energetic scene outside of Ginger’s Bar.Donna Aceto
The Gay Geeks of NY table was one of many booths on display at the multicultural festival.Donna Aceto
Revved up and ready to go.Donna Aceto

SUNNYSIDE PRIDE

Fogo Azul at Sunnyside Pride.
Fogo Azul at Sunnyside Pride.Angelica Vivas
Marching through Sunnyside.
Marching through Sunnyside.Angelica Vivas

QUEENS BOROUGH HALL PRIDE CELEBRATION

David Sincere performs during the pride celebration at Queens Borough Hall.
David Sincere performs during the pride celebration at Queens Borough Hall.Gabriele Holtermann

BRONX BOROUGH PRESIDENT’S LGBTQ+ TASK FORCE PARTY

Performer Maxxx Tsunami Strut up and down the restaurant and GETS down on the floor.
Performer Maxxx Tsunami Strut up and down the restaurant and GETS down on the floor.ET Rodriguez
ET Rodriguez

FLAG-RAISING AT CHRISTOPHER PARK/STONEWALL NATIONAL MONUMENT

Advocates hoist the Rainbow Flag on the first day of Pride Month.
Advocates hoist the Rainbow Flag on the first day of Pride Month.Donna Aceto
Steven Love Menendez, Jay W. Walker, and Ann Northrop hold the large Rainbow Flag before installing it on the flagpole on June 1.
Steven Love Menendez, Jay W. Walker, and Ann Northrop hold the large Rainbow Flag before installing it on the flagpole on June 1.Donna Aceto
Jay W. Walker installs small Rainbow Flags on the wrought iron fence.
Jay W. Walker installs small Rainbow Flags on the wrought iron fence.Donna Aceto

BRONX PRIDE

Body painter and artist Charly Dominguez, left, poses with some models at Da Bronx Pride Festival.
Body painter and artist Charly Dominguez, left, poses with some models at Da Bronx Pride Festival.Michael Luongo
A quick selfie in the sun.
A quick selfie in the sun.Michael Luongo
The Cover Girls were the main act at the Da Bronx Pride festival on Saturday, June 22, 2024.
The Cover Girls were the main act at the Da Bronx Pride festival on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Michael Luongo
Sean Coleman, the CEO of Destination Tomorrow, holds a proclamation from Governor Kathy Hochul.
Sean Coleman, the CEO of Destination Tomorrow, holds a proclamation from Governor Kathy Hochul.Michael Luongo

