Pride season in pictures: Snapshots from around NYC

The final Sunday of June represents the pinnacle of Pride Month in New York City, but many smaller Pride festivities typically take place around the five boroughs in the weeks leading up to the main event.

Most of the Pride events are during Pride Month, but some are usually held outside of Pride Month, such as Brighton Beach Pride, which is in May every year, or NYC Black Pride, which is in August.

Below, we have compiled a collection of moments from many of the Pride events so far this season, including Queens Pride, which falls on the first weekend of June; Brooklyn Pride, which has a twilight march on the second Saturday of June every year; and Bronx Pride, which is the last of the main borough-based events before the big weekend.

QUEENS PRIDE

BRONX PRIDE