Photos from the 2023 Gay City News Impact Awards, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union
Robert Suarez of Bethpage Federal Credit Union presents Ethan Geto with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Corazon Aguirre
Hundreds of attendees flocked to Queens on Nov. 8 to celebrate dozens of honorees at the 2023 Gay City News Impact Awards, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union.
Our photographers were on hand to capture the celebration throughout the special evening at Terrace on the Park, which featured stunning views of the New York City skyline. Read our complete recap
here.
See our collection of photos below!
Steven Garibell of TD Bank presents Andrew Werner with the TD Bank Outstanding Entrepreneur Award. Ed Shin
Matthew McMorrow speaks in front of fellow honorees. Ed Shin
The crystal Gay City News Impact Awards. Corazon Aguirre
Amanda Tarley, the diversity, equity, and inclusion director and events director, walks with emcee Kenneth Courtney. Corazon Aguirre
Honoree John Ollom. Corazon Aguirre
Honoree Gustavo A. Morales Correa (center). Corazon Aguirre
Matt Tracy, editor in chief of Gay City News (left), with honorees Jason Graubard and McKenzie Keating. Corazon Aguirre
Elizabeth Aloni and Josh Schneps. Ed Shin
Honorees Cordelia Donovan, EC Pizarro III, and LaShea Woodson. Corazon Aguirre
Honoree David Barton (center) with past honoree Tom Shanahan (on the far left) and guests. Corazon Aguirre
Honoree Ashe McGovern. Ed Shin
Honoree Gene Fedorko and Matt Tracy. Corazon Aguirre
The Bethpage Federal Credit Union team. Corazon Aguirre
Honoree Troy Blackwell with NYC Gay Mens Chorus/Tonewall.
Honorees Antoine B. Craigwell, Gunner Gardner, and LaShea Woodson, as well as past honoree Jomil Luna. Corazon Aguirre
Honoree JD Thompson. Ed Shin
Honoree Gustavo A. Morales Correa. Corazon Aguirre
TD Bank’s Steven Garibell & Eugenia Arias. Corazon Aguirre
Robert Suarez and honoree Jordana A. Bailey. Corazon Aguirre
Robert Suarez with honoree Victoria Munro. Corazon Aguirre
Honoree Joseph G. Milziio. Corazon Aguirre
Robert Suarez and honoree Jason Moff. Corazon Aguirre
Matt Tracy with honoree Richard Saenz. Corazon Aguirre
Honoree Carol Rosenfeld. Corazon Aguirre
Tonewall performs on stage. Corazon Aguirre
Honorees Nick Wiggins, Grace Detrevarah, and Cordelia Donovan with past honoree P.J. Ryan. Corazon Aguirre
Honoree Matthew Silverstein. Corazon Aguirre
Honoree Alex Carr and guests. Corazon Aguirre
Honorees Hai Cao & Matteo Trisolini. Corazon Aguirre
Steven Garibell and honoree Kellie Parkin. Corazon Aguirre
Robert Suarez and honoree Charlie Conard. Corazon Aguirre
Robert Suarez and Li-Lac Chocolates’ Christopher Taylor.
Honoree Rev. Carmen Hernandez. Corazon Aguirre
The winning raffle ticket! Ed Shin