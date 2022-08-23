Nominations open for 2022 Gay City News Impact Awards

Nominations are now open for the Gay City News Impact Awards gala, which honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the LGBTQ community in New York City and beyond. This year’s event is scheduled to take place November 10 in Queens.

The annual awards gala, sponsored by TD Bank and Breed Evolution Corp., recognizes leaders who have made an impact in the community across a wide range of industries, including activism, law, business, entertainment, and politics. The honorees include members of the LGBTQ community and allies. This year will also feature special breakout awards — the TD Bank Small Business Award as well as the Breed Evolution Corp Teen Advocate Award and Breakthrough Award.

Past honorees have included the late marriage icon Edie Windsor, former Governor David Paterson, Immigration Equality executive director Aaron Morris, New York Transgender Advocacy Group co-founder Kiara St. James, boxer Patricio Manuel, and many others.

The gala provides individuals with an opportunity to highlight the work of key leaders and network with other members of the queer community and allies.

Those looking to nominate potential honorees can contact Amanda Tarley by email at Amanda@gaycitynews.com or by phone at 718-249-9640. To learn more, visit GCNImpact.com