Activism

New York vigil remembers 49 lives lost at 2016 Pulse shooting

By Posted on
Gays Against Guns leads an event remembering individuals killed in the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse, an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando.
Gays Against Guns leads an event remembering individuals killed in the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse, an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando.
Diane Greene-Lent

Members of Gays Against Guns gathered at the Christopher Street Pier on June 14 for a sunset remembrance vigil marking eight years since 49 people were killed and 53 wounded in a mass shooting at Pulse, an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando.

Human Beings — individuals covered in white and representing those who died at Pulse — held a silent procession traveling from the Christopher Street Pier to the LGBTQ+ Memorial at Hudson River Park, where they paid tribute to those who died at Pulse in 2016.

The attack at Pulse sparked the emergence of the group Gays Against Guns, which fights what the organization describes as the “twin scourges of bigotry and gun violence.”

Humans walk alongside a message condemning assault weapons.
Humans walk alongside a message condemning assault weapons.Diane Greene-Lent
The faces and names of people who died at Pulse on June 12, 2016.
The faces and names of people who died at Pulse on June 12, 2016.Diane Greene-Lent
The Pulse shooting left 49 people dead and 53 wounded.
The Pulse shooting left 49 people dead and 53 wounded.Diane Greene-Lent

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around NYC